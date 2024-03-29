Atomic Life release new single + video "Incense and Aries"; self-titled EP coming soon

MUMBAI: Atomic Life is a supergroup made up of pillars of the New York hardcore world. The Long Island based alternative rock band features the incomparable world-known drummer Billy Rymer (The Dillinger Escape Plan, Ho9909, Thoughtcrimes), Cody Hosza (Glassjaw) on guitar, and Michael Sadis (NK) on bass. Joining these titans is Adea Frances; a fresh talent and multi-disciplined performance artist who compliments Atomic Life's high-energy songs with her powerful vocals and haunting lyrics.

The band's second single "Incense and Aries" is out now and follows last month's release of the lead single "Hit Me First."

Stream "Incense and Aries" HERE

Filmed by: Tom Flynn

Atomic Life’s singer Adea Frances says “Incense & Aries is a foreboding shadow and chilling reminder to tread carefully amidst the beauty of this world. Within enchanting facades lie lurking thorns eager to draw blood, fires ready to consume, and the ever-present threat of losing oneself in the relentless march of time.”

Stream the single here:

Spotify

Apple Music

Amazon Music

Deezer

Atomic Life will be playing their first official show with Gamblers in late-March.

Saturday March 30- New York City @ Heaven Can Wait (Gamblers - Pulverizer Album release show featuring: Atomic Life, Beat Radio and I love You, Im Sorry) Tickets