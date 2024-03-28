RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Mar 2024 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

Classic Rock legends Honeymoon Suite keep their promises on new studio release “Alive”

MUMBAI: They’ve been racking up the sales and accolades since 1983, HONEYMOON SUITE has moved over 1 million records worldwide and won the JUNO Award for Group of the Year in 1986. The band has many songs placed in major motion pictures and TV over the years such as the hugely successful Miami Vice TV series of the mid 80’s. In 2015, they were honored by Canadian radio for passing 100,000 plays of “New Girl Now” along with three of their other hits: “Burning In Love,” “Wave Babies” and “What Does It Take.”

2024. Even after 41 years, it isn’t enough for a band to merely remind you they’re still doing what they do. They need to reassure you they mean it. And that’s just what melodic-rock titans HONEYMOON SUITE are up to on the impassioned title track from their latest album, Alive.

Not just a declaration of survival but a vow of undimmed commitment, the song is an insistent, throbbingly sincere loyalty oath that could be coming from a faithful partner to the object of his eternal affections … or maybe from a grateful, hard-working band to the fans they value above all.

Nothin’ that you say can talk me outta you

I don’t need a reason not to try

‘Cause you make me feel … Alive!

Dave Betts’ galloping drums lead the charge for vocalist Johnnie Dee to issue his earnest proclamations in a voice that remains as clear as the proverbial bell. In between the achingly sincere choruses, guitarist Derry Grehan gets off a short-but-sweet burst of two-hands-on-the-fretboard mastery that reminds us why we fell for this immensely talented outfit in the first place. Rounded out by bassist Gary Lalonde and keyboardist Peter Nunn, even the accompanying music video is a not-so-subtle pledge of allegiance, putting the band in the thick of their home turf of Niagara Falls (the honeymoon capital of the Americas).

Watch for the physical Canadian release date of April 5, 2024 through Canadian label BCMG via distributor Music in Motion Ent, with BCMG distributed by Sony Orchard for digital. This follows the international release through Frontiers Music distributed worldwide by Sony/ Orchard. Alive is the eighth full-length record the band has released since bursting onto the scene in 1984.

Following up on the 2022 deluxe reissue of their classic Clifton Hill album, and 2017’s Hands Up EP, Alive is their first full length in 16 years. Their last single, 2020’s “Find What You’re Looking For,” hurtled the group back into the Billboard Top 30 in their native Canada for the first time in nearly two decades and the material on Alive seems destined to follow suit. Produced by Canadian hit machine Mike (K) Krompass (whose résumé includes songwriting and production work for Meghan Trainor, Steven Tyler, Theory of a Deadman and Smash Mouth), the album is 10 new tracks of sonic heaven.

Both CD and colored vinyl are rounded out by fresh reproductions and modernized remixes of two big hits from the group’s thick catalog: 1988’s “Love Changes Everything” and 1983’s “New Girl Now,” which became their first radio and MTV smash after winning a homegrown-music competition sponsored by Toronto rock station Q107. The Canadian CD release also includes two exclusive acoustic versions of “Alive” and “Doesn’t Feel Like That” as bonus tracks. Signed copies of Alive are available exclusively through their webstore.

The Honeymoon Suite lineup has been set in stone for nearly a quarter century. Not just maestros of the studio, they remain insatiable road hogs, with on-stage skills honed from years of international touring with the likes of ZZ Top, Heart, Billy Idol, Journey, Bryan Adams, Saga, Loverboy, Jethro Tull and 38 Special. Look for these seasoned yet still hungry pros to once again be treading the boards near you. They’re out to prove they’re not just Alive but kicking.

Tags
Classic rock Alive Bryan Adams Jethro Tull HONEYMOON SUITE Juno Awards
Related news
 | 31 Oct 2022

Nickelback revisit their youth in ‘Those Days’ music video out now

MUMBAI: Diamond certified multi-platinum selling rock band Nickelback has shared the official music video for “Those Days,” the second single from their highly anticipated new album Get Rollin’, set for release on November 18th via BMG.

read more
 | 10 Oct 2022

The nostalgic new single “Those Days” from legendary Canadian rockers NICKELBACK is just out.

MUMBAI: Says frontman Chad Kroeger on “Those Days’, “The band decamped to a rented house in Whistler to record, offering creativity a chance to move in another direction. The original goal was to write a rocker, but this chord pattern showed up instead.

read more
 | 04 Jan 2022

Bryan Adams wants to direct a film

MUMBAI: Singer Bryan Adams thinks his photography work has given him some of the skills he would need to direct a movie.

read more
 | 01 Dec 2021

Adele announces Las Vegas residency beginning in January

MUMBAI: Grammy winning-singer Adele has announced an exclusive residency in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel, beginning Friday January 21, 2022.

read more
 | 16 Mar 2021

Hard Rock Cafe presents a tribute to Bryan Adams featuring Hard Attack

MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for a night you won’t forget as Hard Attack sets the floor on fire by paying homage to the Summer of ‘69 singer and rockstar, Bryan Adams, this Saturday at Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road!

read more

RnM Biz

Universal Music India signs Exclusive Artist Deal with Aditya Rikhari & launches his first Single 'Paaro' as part of the association

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, the leading music label renowned for promoting young, talented artread more

Delhities Swap Jobs with RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa for Red FM’s Delhi Job Exchange

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM announced the launch of iread more

BIG FM presents BIG BINGO Cricket Season 2 with cricket maestro Irfan Pathan

MUMBAI: As cricket fever sweeps the nation with the arrival of Tread more

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sons of Silver release lyric video for their newest song "Tell Me This"

MUMBAI: Los Angeles-based band Sons of Silver recently released the first song “Tell Me This” from their upcoming album Runaway Emotions out later...read more

2
Industrial Rock band GOMAD! & MONSTER contemplate human consciousness w/ new "Stillborn" music video & single, EP album 'Sickness' out April 26, 2024

MUMBAI: GOMAD! & MONSTER are an Industrial Rock band from Madrid (Spain). Their sound aims for the perfect synthesis of rock, metal, and...read more

3
Germany's No Guidance release new single "Oh Hell"

MUMBAI: We asked for hell, we got it - No Guidance holds a mirror up to society and makes clear that every action results in a consequence. Melodic...read more

4
Jyotica Tangri's Melancholy transforms into a musical masterpiece: Singer says, "I have superpower of artistic expression"

MUMBAI: Jyotica Tangri is known for her iconic songs like Pallo Latke, Ishq De Fanniyaar and O'Meri Laila in Bollywood. The singer has a vast...read more

5
FRANKY RIZARDO PRESENTS ‘FLOW’ A TECHNO SPECTACLE AT PACHA IBIZA

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated event, ‘Franky Rizardo Presents FLOW,’ set to take place on Sunday, May 5, 2024....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games