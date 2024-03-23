Pooja Dey to feature in upcoming music video Savera

MUMBAI: One of its kind, TF Music’s upcoming music video Savera is all about the today’s generation relatable motivational, a gospel as a piece. And actress Pooja Dey has been roped in as the lead. She was last seen in Jio Cinema’s Fuh se Fantasy. As the world runs on each one dreaming and painting the canvas of their own lives; often they end up in the darkness, unable to evaluate the good versus bad. And unfortunately get trapped in the same loop. Waiting for the world to approve !! Savera is about self improvement and learning from mistakes and not repeating them.

Pooja has a beautiful role to depict in this song written and sung by Moinak Dutta. Pooja says, “This song is exactly what I would want to do as a person. Learn from my mistakes and take inspiration to do only better!! I’m happy to have gotten this chance to play this role. The song is beautiful and trust me you’d love it!! I’m looking forward to y’all hearing and seeing it…” The video has been directed by Moinak itself; assistant director is Chandrima Bhattacherjee and photography by Kushal Saha.

Produced by Priyanka Saha under the production Thought Factory.