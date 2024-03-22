Framework unveils Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, and John Summit, to headline third edition of renowned desert afterparty series, Framework in the Desert

MUMBAI: "After two unprecedented years at Atlantic Aviation, we are thrilled to return to Coachella Valley for another weekend of Framework in the Desert. Each year, we strive to innovate with our hangar programming, from debuting Black Coffee x The Martinez Brothers in 2022, to a series of standout back-to-back sets like Adam Beyer x Maceo Plex, Camelphat x Carlita, and DJ Tennis x Chloé Caillet, all culminating in an explosive Fisher x Chris Lake finale following their historic Outdoor Stage performance in 2023. The response to our activations over the past years has seamlessly quarterbacked us into our 2024 series of desert events, which will feature artists like Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, and John Summit and more, provide audiences the opportunity to build on their unforgettable festival experiences with our unique late night offerings." - Kobi Danan

Framework, one of the world’s leading independent purveyors of underground music experiences, has just unveiled the full lineup for its third annual Framework in the Desert. Taking place at the Atlantic Aviation airport hangar in Thermal, CA during Coachella’s first weekend (Friday, April 12 - Friday, April 14), Framework in the Desert has built a storied reputation as a premier post-festival afterparty option, with lineups featuring top-notch artists who are also playing the iconic festival.

For this year’s star-studded Framework in the Desert headliners, Framework (who also curate Coachella’s indoor electronic Yuma Tent) have handpicked Belgian techno superstar and DJ Mag #1 Alternative DJ Charlotte de Witte (Friday), Australian hypnotic house purveyor Dom Dolla (Saturday), and global party-starter John Summit (Sunday).