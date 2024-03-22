RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Mar 2024 12:34 |  By RnMTeam

Framework unveils Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, and John Summit, to headline third edition of renowned desert afterparty series, Framework in the Desert

MUMBAI: "After two unprecedented years at Atlantic Aviation, we are thrilled to return to Coachella Valley for another weekend of Framework in the Desert. Each year, we strive to innovate with our hangar programming, from debuting Black Coffee x The Martinez Brothers in 2022, to a series of standout back-to-back sets like Adam Beyer x Maceo Plex, Camelphat x Carlita, and DJ Tennis x Chloé Caillet, all culminating in an explosive Fisher x Chris Lake finale following their historic Outdoor Stage performance in 2023. The response to our activations over the past years has seamlessly quarterbacked us into our 2024 series of desert events, which will feature artists like Charlotte de Witte, Dom Dolla, and John Summit and more, provide audiences the opportunity to build on their unforgettable festival experiences with our unique late night offerings." - Kobi Danan

Framework, one of the world’s leading independent purveyors of underground music experiences, has just unveiled the full lineup for its third annual Framework in the Desert. Taking place at the Atlantic Aviation airport hangar in Thermal, CA during Coachella’s first weekend (Friday, April 12 - Friday, April 14), Framework in the Desert has built a storied reputation as a premier post-festival afterparty option, with lineups featuring top-notch artists who are also playing the iconic festival.

For this year’s star-studded Framework in the Desert headliners, Framework (who also curate Coachella’s indoor electronic Yuma Tent) have handpicked Belgian techno superstar and DJ Mag #1 Alternative DJ Charlotte de Witte (Friday), Australian hypnotic house purveyor Dom Dolla (Saturday), and global party-starter John Summit (Sunday).

Tags
Charlotte de Witte Dom Dolla John Summit Las Vegas Adam Beyer DJ Maceo Plex
Related news
 | 15 Feb 2024

Check out list of artists who will be debuting at Vh1 Supersonic 2024

MUMBAI: India's favourite and largest multi genre music festival of the year is back with his magic. Held from 16th February to 18th February 2024, at Mahalaxmi Lawns, Pune, Vh1 Supersonic has never failed to disappoint us with its marvellous lineup of artists.

read more
 | 20 Jan 2024

Vh1 Supersonic is back with its 2024 line-up, announces its first set of artistes and experience categories

MUMBAI: India’s first and biggest multi-genre festival, Budweiser Beats Presents Vh1 Supersonic Co-powered by Nexa, 2024, is coming back with a bang with the best in music, lifestyle, art and food - this time, with a 9x high!

read more
 | 17 Nov 2023

Sunburn Goa 2023 Unveils Full Artist Line Up And The Venue

MUMBAI: Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn reveals its’ complete stacked line-up for its 17 th edition scheduled to take place in December at Vagator, Goa.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2023

Kim Petras surprise drops problematique album by Fan demand ahead of her world tour

MUMBAI: Adding to the excitement ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour, GRAMMY- winning international pop sensation and critically acclaimed songwriter Kim Petras has unexpectedly released her long-awaited album Problematique as a surprise for her fans via Republic Records/ Amigo Records.

read more
 | 11 Sep 2023

Alesso, Timmy Trumpet, Charlotte De Witte To Headline Sunburn Goa 2023

MUMBAI – Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, Sunburn announces its’ top tier headliner billing for the multi-thousand-dancer takeover of the 17th edition of the world-class annual extravaganza.

read more

RnM Biz

Empowering Music Creators in Mumbai: My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop

MUMBAI: In an effort to promote awareness of intellectual property rights within the music indusread more

DRM Digital Radio General Assembly – A Global, Comprehensive and Innovative Event

MUMBAI: The DRM General Assembly 2024 (May 19-20) will be ground-breaking and innovative.read more

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Vancouver, BC's CHIEF STATE Release "Metaphors" - The Second Single Off Upcoming 5-song Acoustic EP Out on April 5

MUMBAI: Vancouver, BC pop punk trailblazers, Chief State, are debuting "Metaphors" the second single off their upcoming 5-song acoustic EP, which...read more

2
Introducing Family Alliance in Music (FAM)

MUMBAI: Family Alliance in Music (FAM) was conceived out of a shared belief that supporting loved ones should be possible while also building a...read more

3
Wasia Project Share New Single "Is This What Love Is?"

MUMBAI: Hot off the heels of a triumphant sold-out headline UK tour last month, Wasia Project, the musical duo formed by siblings William G. Hardy...read more

4
Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of their debut, XG announce details of their first-ever world tour - XG 1st WORLD TOUR 'The first HOWL.'

MUMBAI: On March 18th, XG announced details of their eagerly awaited world tour. Beginning with performances at the Osaka Castle Hall on May 18/19...read more

5
Toronto’s Arturo Rojas strikes a Chord With "Te Diré" (Live) Release, a Journey of Emotion and Artistry

MUMBAI: In 2023, Toronto’s Arturo Rojas gifted our ears with great music with the release of the success "Te Diré" (Song of the Week on Toronto's...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games