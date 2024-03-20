RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Mar 2024 18:22 |  By RnMTeam

Unlocking the colors of devotion- Manndakini Bora's Holi special "Rang Baanko Sawariya" celebrates the eternal love of Shree Radha ji and Lord Krishna

MUMBAI: As the festival of colours approaches, Manndakini Bora unveils a soul-stirring ode to the divine love story of Shree Radha ji and Lord Krishna ji. Titled "Rang Baanko Sawariya," this enchanting Holi special song is a musical journey through the timeless and eternal love between the divine couple.

Watch the song here-  https://youtu.be/PTq0UmdQekI

Set against the backdrop of vibrant festivities, "Rang Baanko Sawariya" captures the essence of Holi while narrating the mesmerizing tale of Shree Radha ji and Lord Krishna's love. With its captivating melody and heartfelt lyrics, the song transports listeners to the mystical realm of Vrindavan, where every colour tells a story of devotion.

Renowned for her enchanting voice, Manndakini Bora teams up with the talented JSR Madhukar to deliver a rendition that resonates with the spirit of Holi. The lyrics are written by legendary Bhakt Padmakar ji & Bhakt Waham ji . Their harmonious blend of vocals and lyrics adds depth and emotion to the narrative, making "Rang Baanko Sawariya" a truly immersive experience for music enthusiasts.

Joining them in this musical extravaganza are the gifted artists Panchi Kedia, portraying the divine role of Shree Radha ji, and Veer, embodying the eternal persona of Lord Krishna. Together, they bring to life the immortal love story that continues to inspire generations.

Speaking about the song, Manndakini Bora expressed her excitement, stating ” Through 'Rang Baanko Sawariya,' we invite you to immerse yourself in the divine colours of Holi and witness the eternal love saga of Shree Radha ji and Lord Krishna unfold through music. May this melodious offering fill your hearts with joy, devotion, and the spirit of togetherness, celebrating the timeless bond between soulmates”

Tags
Manndakini Bora Holi Rang Baanko Sawariya Shree Radha ji Lord Krishna
Related news
 | 20 Mar 2024

Nikhita Gandhi to Enthrall audiences at ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’ with first-ever Holi show in Bombay

MUMBAI: Nikhita Gandhi, the versatile and velvet-voiced singer known for her captivating performances and super-hits , is set to grace the much-awaited Holi Fest in Mumbai, ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’.

read more
 | 19 Mar 2024

Get soaked in the colours of music with Fagunotsav

MUMBAI: Holi is all about colours and what can be a better way of celebrating the festival than enjoying the colours of Indian classical music. Aficionados of the genre can attend the third edition of Fagunotsav, a homage to the month of Phalguna (the month when Holi is celebrated).

read more
 | 08 Dec 2023

Manndakini Bora launches soulful ghazal 'Gale Laga Hai Vo' to revive the timeless tradition of ghazals

MUMBAI : Renowned singer Manndakini Bora unveils her latest ghazal masterpiece, 'Gale Laga Hai Vo' a heartfelt rendition that aims to preserve and promote the timeless tradition of ghazals.

read more
 | 07 Sep 2023

Amit Trivedi's 'Radhe': The Perfect Melody to Celebrate Janmashtami

MUMBAI: As Janmashtami, the festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birth, approaches, people are looking for the perfect songs to create a festive atmosphere. Among many songs dedicated to Lord Krishna, one stands out. It's called 'Radhe,' and it's created by the talented musician Amit Trivedi.

read more
 | 01 Sep 2023

T-Series Out With A Heartfelt Devotional Track 'Kanha Teri Deewani' by Renowned Singer Jaya Kishori

MUMBAI : A pioneer in the devotional music space, T-Series, is out with its latest devotional offering, "Kanha Teri Deewani," sung by the esteemed devotional singer Jaya Kishori.

read more

RnM Biz

My Music My Rights, Creators Connect Workshop In Association with Dolby, IPRS presents an insightful workshop at Mayor Hall, Mumbai.

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Percept ICE produces a sophisticated and memorable Friends of Norwest event

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Special Pread more

AI music startup Beatoven.ai raises INR 11cr in Pre-Series A round led by Capital 2B and IvyCap Ventures

MUMBAI: Beatoven.ai India's first read more

Saregama Signs Live Performance Sensation - Gurdeep Mehndi - to Its Exclusive Artiste Management Roster

MUMBAI: As part of its commitment to elevating existing artists in the industry and connecting thread more

BIG FM returns with season 3 of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with RJ Rani, empowering women with financial literacy

Celebrity guests like Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Divya Dutta, Adah Sharma and Sinny Shetty,...read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Unlocking the colors of devotion- Manndakini Bora's Holi special "Rang Baanko Sawariya" celebrates the eternal love of Shree Radha ji and Lord Krishna

MUMBAI: As the festival of colours approaches, Manndakini Bora unveils a soul-stirring ode to the divine love story of Shree Radha ji and Lord...read more

2
Holi Re Rasiya's fresh rendition elevates the spirited artistry of Maithili Thakur, Seedhe Maut and Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: After the success of first season, Coke Studio Bharat returns with Season 2, featuring an exciting line-up of artists and memorable tracks to...read more

3
Badshah unleashes his new album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ at an exclusive fan event hosted by Spotify

MUMBAI: Excitement reached its peak as rapper, record producer, and singer-songwriter Badshah, released his third studio album, Ek Tha Raja (...read more

4
Get ready to groove as The House of McDowell’s Soda showers festive cheer with classic remix of 'Rang Barse'

MUMBAI: Marking the arrival of spring, the festival of colors presents a perfect opportunity for us to come together and celebrate the true essence...read more

5
Dive into the Enchanting World of "AAJA MERA BANKE" by Artist Gurman, debut single under Bajao Records

MUMBAI: Bajao Records, led by renowned singer Kanika Kapoor, proudly unveils the debut single of emerging talent Gurman Singh, "AAJA MERA BANKE." Set...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games