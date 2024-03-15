RadioandMusic
Dolly Parton launches first multi-category home collection focused on food and family

MUMBAI: On the heels of announcing her cookbook Good Lookin’ Cookin’ with sister Rachel Parton George (releasing September, 17th via Ten Speed Press), global superstar Dolly Parton today announced the launch of her first multi-category home collection featuring a wide array of home, kitchen, and tableware products. From a Guitar-shaped mini skillet to a custom Toile print depicting Dolly’s childhood home, each item is a nod to Dolly’s legacy and her remarkable journey from her humble Tennessee beginnings to worldwide stardom.

“Home is as much a state of mind as it is a place for me,” states Parton. “I am excited to share these new kitchenware collections inspired by my childhood memories. While we didn’t have much that money could buy growing up, spending time with family over a meal created priceless moments that have lasted me a lifetime. It is my hope that these products be a part of wonderful memories for you.”

In collaboration with partners Lodge Cast Iron, Lifetime Brands, and Mainstream International, and facilitated by Parton’s licensing agency IMG, the icon worked closely to develop distinctive and high-quality collections that reflect her style and creative expression.

Let my cookin' do the talkin'

The collection will kick off with the launch of cast iron cookware, developed in partnership with Lodge Cast Iron. Featuring a range of seasoned cast iron skillets with unique Dolly-inspired designs, the cookware line combines style and functionality for creative home cooks. The products will be available at Cracker Barrel, Walmart.com and Lodge’s ecommerce site and factory stores in March 2024.

Smoky Mountain memories

Inspired by Dolly’s rural upbringing in the Smoky Mountains, the home collection prominently features a Toile print depicting key moments from her early life including the log cabin where she lived with her eleven siblings. The collection built in partnership with Lifetime Brands includes tabletop, home decor and kitchen tools for cooking and entertaining, as well as table linens and soft kitchen textiles in collaboration with Mainstream International. The products will launch online and in retail in March 2025.

Since 2019, Parton has developed an authentic and diverse product portfolio, spanning signature fragrances, baking lines, pet apparel and accessories, greeting cards, disposable partyware, collectables, mass market branded clothing, and more. In addition to being well-received by fans and the market, the Dolly Parton brand was also recognized as the best-licensed celebrity brand by the Licensing International Excellence Awards in 2023.

