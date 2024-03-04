BLACKPINK's Lisa surprises fans at Taylor Swift's 'The Era's Tour' in Singapore, wins hearts with genuine interaction

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK sensation Lisa caused a frenzy among BLINKS and Swifties when she made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's 'The Era's Tour' in Singapore.

After a whirlwind year of globe-trotting, Taylor took the stage and captivated fans in Singapore with her dynamic performance. Lisa, donning chic black attire, was spotted by fans as she was escorted to the floor level of the National Stadium alongside her fellow Thai K-pop idol Sorn and American singer Sabrina Carpenter.

As soon as Lisa's presence was noted, the organisers promptly played her hit track 'Pink Venom' from BLACKPINK's BORN PINK album. This move echoed Taylor's previous surprise at the VMAs when she sang lyrics from 'Pink Venom'. Lisa embraced the excitement of the concert, embodying the spirit of a true Swifte as she immersed herself in the electrifying atmosphere.

During the show, she even joined in on a viral trend of exchanging friendship bracelets with a lucky fan, showcasing her genuine connection with the audience. BLINKS flooded social media with adorable videos and photos of Lisa's endearing moments, celebrating her enthusiastic participation in the concert.