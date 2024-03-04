BLACKPINK's Lisa surprises fans at Taylor Swift's 'The Era's Tour' in Singapore, wins hearts with genuine interaction

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK sensation Lisa caused a frenzy among BLINKS and Swifties when she made a surprise appearance at Taylor Swift's 'The Era's Tour' in Singapore.
After a whirlwind year of globe-trotting, Taylor took the stage and captivated fans in Singapore with her dynamic performance. Lisa, donning chic black attire, was spotted by fans as she was escorted to the floor level of the National Stadium alongside her fellow Thai K-pop idol Sorn and American singer Sabrina Carpenter.
Lisa & Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/ZYweMqzL0s
— (@_fluffylisa) March 4, 2024
Quero uma foto lisa + taylor + sabrinapic.twitter.com/MIiX5Fhpb4
— gio (@rosieartsz) March 3, 2024
Queen LISA @ TAYLOR SWIFT Eras tour Singapore #lisa#TaylorSwiftErasTourSG pic.twitter.com/bhdbcRhTkW
— LISA(@queen___lalisa) March 3, 2024
As soon as Lisa's presence was noted, the organisers promptly played her hit track 'Pink Venom' from BLACKPINK's BORN PINK album. This move echoed Taylor's previous surprise at the VMAs when she sang lyrics from 'Pink Venom'. Lisa embraced the excitement of the concert, embodying the spirit of a true Swifte as she immersed herself in the electrifying atmosphere.
OP trying to fit Lisa & Taylor in d screen pic.twitter.com/yhIJAAD2yY
— LI (@catisawoman) March 3, 2024
.@BLACKPINK ‘Pink Venom’ was played at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour in Singapore and the fact that Lisa is there hearing it live pic.twitter.com/RA2Bgaic1d
— ‘ (@sunnysunlisa) March 3, 2024
@BLACKPINK PINK VENOM in SG TAYLOR SWIFT THE ERAS TOUR pic.twitter.com/JHYoDR1TQX
— 808%(@808Percent) March 2, 2024
During the show, she even joined in on a viral trend of exchanging friendship bracelets with a lucky fan, showcasing her genuine connection with the audience. BLINKS flooded social media with adorable videos and photos of Lisa's endearing moments, celebrating her enthusiastic participation in the concert.
| Sabrina Carpenter and Lisa from Blackpink chatting in the VIP area last night! #SingaporeTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QcDn72oaXX
— Sabrina Daily Updates (@SCdailyupdates) March 3, 2024
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5read more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM today announced Season 5 read more
MUMBAI: Spotify is introducing an exciting new feature called Song Psychic, which lets users askread more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, hosted the second edition of the BIG IMPAread more
MUMBAI: The conflict between TikTok and Universal Music Group (UMG) escalated this week as songsread more
MUMBAI: Canadian punk rock label Thousand Islands Records is thrilled to launch its ‘The Sauce’ compilation series with Volume 1, now available to...read more
MUMBAI: Prepare to light up your Ibiza nights as the island's beloved Thursday night soirée makes its return, headlined by none other than the Gold...read more
MUMBAI: Following the release of her magical single Printemps on All Day I Dream, Montreal-based producer Sinca reveals her latest sonic offering,...read more
MUMBAI: This Baisakhi, get ready for a cinematic experience on Netflix like no other with Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial spectacle, Amar Singh...read more
MUMBAI: During the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, the matriarch of the Ambani family, was seen engaging...read more