News |  01 Mar 2024 15:14 |  By RnMTeam

ManyFew deliver All Souls Avenue on ManyFew Records

MUMBAI: Following recent original records The Mu$ic and Bussin’, purveyors of good vibes and top-tier productions, ManyFew keep momentum at an all-time high with the release of their massive single All Souls Avenue on their imprint ManyFew Records.

Taking a sonic trip back in time to capture some old-school flavour, All Souls Avenue exudes a feel-good energy within seconds of play. Calling upon groovy percussion, soulful vocals and uplifting instrumentals, ManyFew showcase their masterful production abilities, effortlessly combining sounds and styles to create a sonic meet between modern and classic club culture.

Announcing one of their biggest shows to-date in their homeland, the Swedish brothers are set to take over legendary Stockholm venue Slaktkyrkan on May 22, 2024 alongside music royalty Janne Schaffer and his collective hybrid synth band, The Night Agent.

“As a veteran in the world of music, it is a truly fantastic experience to explore new music from other generations. It gives me new dimensions to life and creativity”, says Janne Schaffer, who will play with both The Night Agent and ManyFew during the concert.

Speaking about the event, ManyFew mentioned,

"Our collaboration ‘Back To Back’ with the legendary Janne Schaffer made it to the Top 5 on the club chart in the UK last year, and now it feels great to play a show together in Stockholm. It will be a night full of energy and cool house beats combined with the New Wave sounds of The Night Agent. We're really looking forward to this!"

Since their humble beginnings in 2017, brothers Jacob and Victor have worked tirelessly to make their mark on the world of dance music as ManyFew. Continuing to reach new heights with a consistent stream of house music cuts, the pair have chartered releases on leading imprints Musical Freedom, Selected and Spinnin’ Records, to name a few. Their Electronic Heaven Radio show provides a monthly dose of carefully selected beats that encapsulate their feel-good sound, and garners over 1.5 million monthly listeners. In 2022, the self-taught duo founded ManyFew Records, opening their horizons to explore all musical directions and harness total creative freedom.

2023 marked one of their most prolific years to-date with singles such as I’ll Do My Best (ft. The Ritchie Family), Dance (With That Groove), Dancing in The Dark with Breathe Carolina, To The Left To The Right and their debut EP, BANG!. Save Me from the EP gained support from the likes of Axwell, Chris Lake, Duke Dumont, Gorgon City and Rudimental, to name a few. In June 2023, they released their summer tune Deeper Love featuring Valntna, which was added to New Music Friday UK and gained support on BBC Radio 1 and Kiss FM.

Striding into 2024, ManyFew’s label entered the Hype Charts on Beatport, marking a new milestone and further demonstrating the duo’s tastemaker status. Their recent collaboration with Liverpool-based producer Katy Alex Give It 2 Me is rising through the Music Week’s Upfront Club Chart. Performing around the globe, with stand-out shows at Ministry of Sound, Ibiza Rocks and Slakthuset Stockholm, ManyFew’s upcoming show at Slaktkyrkan is not one to be missed, and tickets are available now via Billetto.se.

