News |  28 Feb 2024 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B teases new album era with Instagram stories snippet

MUMBAI: Cardi B hints at the dawn of a new album era, much to the delight of her fans!

In a recent Instagram Stories post, she shared a teaser of an upcoming song, exciting listeners with the snippet that features her declaring, “I ain’t even got dressed / Any L that I took come after YS / Oh man, oh man, oh man, oh man.” Catch the sneak peek on her Instagram Story before it disappears! A week prior, teasers surfaced after Cardi's estranged spouse, Offset, took to his own Stories platform, encouraging the ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper to drop her latest music.

In the clip, the Migos star is seen nodding along to the beat, fully engrossed in the music, sporting a satisfied expression. Although the video lacked audio, viewers were left speculating, deriving meaning from the caption: “Stop being scary and drop the album,” alongside “s–t goes crazy.” Cardi B's upcoming album would mark her first release since 2018's "Invasion of Privacy."

The record spawned two chart-topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100: the diamond-certified "Bodak Yellow" and "I Like It." Additionally, she earned the Grammy for Best Rap Album for "Invasion of Privacy," surpassing competitors like Pusha T, Mac Miller, Travis Scott, and Nipsey Hussle. In August, Cardi vowed not to release any further collaborations until she unveiled her next solo single.

Despite this pledge, her successful collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos," was released a month later. Nevertheless, Cardi remained focused on her forthcoming sophomore project. “I’m going to put out my next solo single. Right now, I’m working on the cover art and ideas for the next record because it’s definitely coming up,” she stated. “Everyone always tells me I should put the record out now. They did when I released ‘WAP’ [with Megan Thee Stallion] and when I released ‘Up,’ but I always let them know I’m not going to wait long after all these singles. So stay tuned because it’s coming out very soon.”

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, stands as one of the most commercially successful female artists of her era. Her debut studio album, "Invasion of Privacy" (2018), achieved the remarkable feat of debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 chart.

