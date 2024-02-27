Actress Nikita Rawal unveils mesmerizing fusion look in upcoming song "Kamariya" slated to release on the 13th of March

MUMBAI: Renowned actress Nikita Rawal is set to dazzle audiences with her unparalleled fusion look in the highly anticipated song "Kamariya." Combining the rich aesthetics of Rajasthani culture with the exotic allure of Arabian influence, Rawal's appearance in the song promises to be a visual treat like no other.
Rawal's stunning outfit and intricately crafted jewelry seamlessly blend elements from both Rajasthani and Arabian traditions, creating a unique and captivating aesthetic that perfectly complements the song's theme. Her portrayal embodies the essence of the desert landscapes, exuding elegance, grace, and timeless beauty.
With her unparalleled style and charisma, Nikita Rawal is poised to leave an indelible mark on audiences worldwide with her exceptional performance in "Kamariya”.
”I'm thrilled to bring together the vibrant essence of Rajasthani and Arabian cultures in my look for 'Kamariya.' It's a unique fusion that truly celebrates the beauty of diversity and adds a mesmerizing charm to the song” says Nikita.
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM partnered with the Mentalread more
MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG), the world's largest music company, has acquired a 25.8% stakread more
MUMBAI : India’s sole and autonomous market research industry body, Market Research Society of Iread more
MUMBAI: ST Digital, a leading music distribution company, proudly announces the appointment of Mrread more
MUMBAI : In the music business, few things are as helpful as an example.read more
MUMBAI: Get your tickets now for the 2024 edition of the Four Chord Music Festival, celebrating its 10th anniversary! Secure your spot at...read more
MUMBAI: Kya bolti Mumbai ki Public? Your favourite gully boy, DIVINE is coming to your city! Saregama Live and Gully Gang bring to you DIVINE Time...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned Indian ghazal and playback singer Pankaj Udhas, celebrated for his contributions to the music industry, especially in the realm of...read more
MUMBAI: JBL opens the doors to JBL Land, a new Roblox world that is built with sound at its core as it invites players to discover, produce and...read more
MUMBAI: Galactica, the premier purveyor of cutting-edge electronic music experiences, has dropped the lineup for its highly anticipated club event,...read more