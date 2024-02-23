Selena Gomez's new single 'Love On' sparks excitement among fans, declared as pop music comeback

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez's latest single, "Love On," received an ecstatic response from fans.
"I'm sorry but Selena Gomez just released a bop omg," exclaimed one fan, sharing a clip from the song, while another praised Gomez for bringing fun and authentic pop music back into the spotlight.
Im sorry but Selena gomez just released a bop omg pic.twitter.com/GGHvp0kO7u
— olivier (@olwestside) February 22, 2024
selena gomez saw the drought in pop music and decided to show us what FUN and REAL pop music sounds like pic.twitter.com/FCIjHwTG0p
— jonny (@smgiscoming) February 22, 2024
Many fans hailed Gomez's return with the catchy track. "Everyone I know irl that has listened to Love On has liked it… oh Selena Gomez, you might have a smash on your hands! Selena is back, Love On out now," expressed one fan, while another reminisced about Gomez's earlier hits, declaring, "Pop queen is back omg this vibe and music video takes me back to Love You Like a Love Song and Selena with the Scene."
everyone i know irl that has listened to love on has liked it… oh selena gomez, you might have a smash on your hands!
SELENA IS BACK
LOVE ON OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/vL8gBKMsDz
— (@sweeterheavens) February 23, 2024
Pop queen is back omg this vibe and music video takes me back to love you like a love song and selena with the scene #LoveOn @SelenaFanClub @selenagomez pic.twitter.com/OMv0UoPVXS
— DaleTaylorsVersion (@SwiftieDale3) February 23, 2024
Gomez provided a glimpse of her time in France while filming the movie "Emilia Perez" last June. "Thank you, Paris, for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all," she shared alongside a couple of photos.
