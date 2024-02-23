Juju Productions releases "MITWA" - a Musical Homage Featuring the Legendary Late Ustad Rashid Khan and Anuradha Juju!

MUMBAI: Juju Productions, a Boston-based music production company releases the music video and the song of the most anticipated song "MITWA," a ground-breaking musical composition and video.

MITWA is a musical masterpiece paying homage to the late Ustad Rashid Khan and Anuradha Juju. This highly anticipated project celebrates the extraordinary vocal prowess of the late Ustad Rashid Khan, a luminary in the realm of classical music, alongside the accomplished Indian-American singer Anuradha Juju.

Available on all major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, Saavn, and YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/@anuradhajuju, "MITWA" promises to captivate audiences worldwide. The music video is a captivating fusion of music and dance, gracefully guiding viewers through the enchanting experience of love and the euphoria of first love.

The spellbinding voice of the late Ustad Rashid Khan harmonizes effortlessly with Anuradha's soulful singing, crafting a masterpiece of finesse in the song. Directed by Ravi Botaljee and featuring Abhishek Basu's expert camera work, the MITWA music video embodies the pure essence of love, portraying the beautiful union of two hearts finding their soulmate. "MITWA" weaves a mesmerizing tale of a dancer's affection for a singer, seamlessly blending classical and semi-classical music genres with the sublime strings of the Budapest Symphony Orchestra. The video showcases the talents of Rohit Roy, a seasoned star of Indian television and cinema, and the exceptionally skilled choreographer and dancer, Aditi Bhagwat, portraying the lead characters with unparalleled finesse.

Anuradha Juju, reflecting on the experience, said, _“Working on ‘MITWA’ was a profound educational journey for me, and a tribute to Ustad Rashid Khan, a monumental figure in classical music whose legacy will forever be etched in history. I will forever cherish the memory of his reaction when he first heard the song in Boston in June 2023. His encouragement and magnanimity towards a novice like me were truly inspiring.

Rohit Roy’s exceptional portrayal of the singer has brought the story to life, and Aditi Bhagwat’s sublime choreography has added a magical dimension to the song. The composition by Rahul, enhanced by Ishaan’s prodigious production, is nothing short of golden.”

“It is an honour to feature in a video of Ustad Ji’s last song and I will forever cherish this moment. I have been his starstruck life-long and it is an emotional moment for those involved with the making of this amazing song. When Bappa Lahiri of Juju Productions called me I said “yes” right away because I knew that the quality of the product would be exceptional. What can I even say about Anuradha ji… her voice is so mellifluous that you can sense her in the video. And lastly, Aditi Bhagwat made the entire video come alive with her dance and expressions. I am certain that this will be a video for the ages - and will serve as our collective ode to the genius of Ustad Rashid Khan Saheb.”, Said Rohit Roy, the lead actor.

Juju Productions invites music enthusiasts and fans across the globe to experience “MITWA,” a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation, celebrating the genius of Ustad Rashid Khan and the collaborative spirit of the artists involved.