News |  23 Feb 2024 15:15

Delbar Arya and Rajniesh Duggal's heartwarming tale unfolds in new song "Rabba"

MUMBAI: Arya and Rajniesh Duggal, the dynamic duo of the music industry, have once again struck a chord with their latest release, "Rabba." The song, a melodic masterpiece, narrates an enchanting love story that transcends boundaries and challenges, embodying the essence of unconditional love and unwavering support. The narrative unfolds with an infectious melody and heartfelt lyrics that resonate with audiences on a profound level.

The storyline of "Rabba" revolves around the unconditional love between two individuals who are deeply committed to each other. However, their blissful union is disrupted when the girl, portrayed by Delbar Arya, decides to part ways, citing the reason for marriage. The boy played by Rajniesh Duggal, gets crazy and heartbroken with Delbar's sudden decision but, did he know that there's a heartbreaking truth behind her decision?

Shot in exotic locations, along with the perfect scenic view, the song will surely keep you hooked to the storyline. As the plot thickens, it showcases that the girl is battling a formidable opponent – cancer. Her decision to leave is not driven by a lack of love, but rather by a selfless desire to shield her beloved from the pain and suffering that lies ahead. Despite her attempts to distance herself, the boy's unwavering devotion and relentless pursuit of the truth lead him to discover the harsh reality of her condition. Instead of recoiling in fear or turning away in despair, Rajniesh Duggal's character chooses to stand by his beloved's side, offering her his unwavering support and unconditional love.

Delbar Arya on her character and her song says," My character is very emotional. From the outside, she shows herself as very strong and selfish, but in reality, she is a very caring person and sacrifices herself silently for someone else’s happiness. My character tries to convey a message that no matter in what circumstances you are, you don’t have to do everything alone. Don’t sacrifice yourself just because the other person should feel good or happy. If you are in a situation where you need help ASK and put yourself in first place!"

The song has been released on Tres Monstruo's YouTube handle, The song is directed by Suman Guha. The melody composition and Lyrics to this beautiful song are given by Swarat Chakraborty.

