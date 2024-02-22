North West makes Billboard Hot 100 debut with featured track on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's album 'Vultures 1'

MUMBAI: North West has become an official Billboard Hot 100-charting artist, credited for her featured appearances on Ye (formerly Kanye West) and Ty Dolla $ign’s latest album, Vultures 1. The album, released on February 10, debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated February 24, earning 148,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. during its opening week (February 9-15), as reported by Luminate.
At just 10 years old, North, the eldest child of Ye and Kim Kardashian (who divorced in 2022), has become one of the youngest acts ever to grace the Billboard chart. Among other notable young talents, Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, made her Hot 100 debut at the age of 7 in 2019, thanks to her contribution to Beyoncé, Saint Jhn, and Wizkid’s “Brown Skin Girl.”
Blue Ivy's vocal debut came shortly after her birth, with her coos featured on Jay-Z’s “Glory” in 2012, making her the youngest billed artist on any Billboard chart.
North West’s track “Talking” makes its debut at No. 30 on the Hot 100, boasting 12.33 million official U.S. streams. This marks North's first entry not only on the Hot 100 but on any Billboard chart. Additionally, she debuts at No. 32 on the Emerging Artists chart.
