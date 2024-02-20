RadioandMusic
News |  20 Feb 2024 19:37 |  By RnMTeam

Karol G and Tiësto release new song ‘CONTIGO’ with a powerful music video celebrating love

MUMBAI: After making history as the first female to win a GRAMMY for “Best Música Urbana Album” with "Mañana Será Bonito," Karol G keeps the momentum going with her latest single, "CONTIGO.” The hypnotizing Pop and EDM fusion nods to the global recording artist’s pop roots highlighting a powerful message: everyone has the right to celebrate love in all its forms. “CONTIGO” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

“CONTIGO” amplifies the success of Karol G’s GRAMMY-award-winning studio album “Mañana Será Bonito” and “Mañana Será Bonito (BichotaSeason),” she reintroduces an iconic fan-favorite duo alongside global sensation Tiësto. The song features an interpolation of Leona Lewis’ iconic hit “Bleeding Love” with a pop-synth fusion set to become an anthem. This track’s lyrics “no quiero vida si no es contigo” (I don’t want a life if it’s not with you), echoes the heartfelt sentiment that underscores the importance of celebrating love in all of its forms.

Co-created by Karol G and Pedro Artola and produced by WeOwnTheCity, the story woven into "CONTIGO" is brought to life through a captivating music video starring Karol, Tiësto, and Young Miko. This video dives into a tender story of a couple with a pure and one-of-a-kind connection, creating an intimate world in which it seems as if they are the only people who exist, isolated from the world’s noise. They live and love intensely celebrating those feelings that cannot be controlled and that are so strong that they overcome all obstacles.

Karol G's recent achievements stand as a testament to her unparalleled impact on the music industry. Following her recognition as Billboard's Woman of the Year, Karol is set to make 2024 another year about shattering the glass ceiling. Recently, she embarked on her Manana Sera Bonito Latam Tour, kicking off in Mexico City with an unprecedented feat: becoming the first female artist to sell out the Estadio Azteca for three consecutive nights, with a remarkable 80,000 attendees per night. Karol's remarkable ability to unite her loyal fanbase and transcend borders was demonstrated by their heartfelt gesture—a massive banner bearing the words "no quiero vida si no es contigo," echoing the sentiment of her latest track. Karol G's legacy as a pioneering force in the music industry continues to flourish, inspiring generations to come with her unwavering dedication and groundbreaking accomplishments.

