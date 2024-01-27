Jonas Brothers arrive in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: In the second edition of Lollapalooza which will be held in Mumbai for the second time, the line of artists is pretty exciting. Nearly 40 artists will be performing for two days and netizens can't keep calm. Jonas Brothers are among a few of the popular celebrities who would be gracing the presence of stage and performing in Mumbai.
Jonas Brothers were spotted at the airport and were all smiles for the paps. Soon the video of them arriving went viral within no time and fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "Nick looks more comfortable and familiar". Another user said, "Why am I laughing here, Nick is like, calm down, brothers, you're in my second home". "My boys are in India. Love it. I am sure Nick is leading the way since he has been there multiple times", wrote the third user.
In the video, Nick Jonas is seen sporting a beige shirt and pants and he accessorised it with white sneakers and a cap. Kevin Jonas was seen in an olive green t-shirt, black pants and shoes, while Joe Jonas was in an orange t-shirt under a blue shirt and grey trousers.
Lollapalooza will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and will continue till tomorrow. The music festival will also see the performances of Halsey, English Rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, and Fresh house DJ Malaa.
MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more
MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more
MUMBAI: The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more
MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more
MUMBAI - Circle Goa to host ‘Nariyal Paani’, a mesmerizing music evening set against the backdrop of the serene Anjuna. This event promises an...read more
MUMBAI: The simmering feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has reached a boiling point with the release of Megan’s new track Hiss. In...read more
MUMBAI: Following the success of 2023, Lollapalooza is all set for its 2nd edition. With the Indian edition of Lollapalooza 2024 around the corner,...read more
MUMBAI :Continuing to pave their own unique path, trailblazing duo Giolì & Assia are back with their first offering of 2024. ‘The Point of...read more
MUMBAI: SVP Films today unveiled the official poster of their upcoming movie, ‘Jahankilla’, which is dedicated exclusively to first responders. ‘...read more