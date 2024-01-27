RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Jan 2024 16:47 |  By RnMTeam

Jonas Brothers arrive in Mumbai for Lollapalooza 2024

MUMBAI: In the second edition of Lollapalooza which will be held in Mumbai for the second time, the line of artists is pretty exciting. Nearly 40 artists will be performing for two days and netizens can't keep calm. Jonas Brothers are among a few of the popular celebrities who would be gracing the presence of stage and performing in Mumbai.

Jonas Brothers were spotted at the airport and were all smiles for the paps. Soon the video of them arriving went viral within no time and fans thronged the comment section. One user said, "Nick looks more comfortable and familiar". Another user said, "Why am I laughing here, Nick is like, calm down, brothers, you're in my second home". "My boys are in India. Love it. I am sure Nick is leading the way since he has been there multiple times", wrote the third user.

In the video, Nick Jonas is seen sporting a beige shirt and pants and he accessorised it with white sneakers and a cap. Kevin Jonas was seen in an olive green t-shirt, black pants and shoes, while Joe Jonas was in an orange t-shirt under a blue shirt and grey trousers.

Lollapalooza will be held at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai and will continue till tomorrow. The music festival will also see the performances of Halsey, English Rock band Royal Blood, American rapper JPEGMAFIA, Italian EDM artist Meduza, and Fresh house DJ Malaa.

Tags
Jonas Brothers Lollapalooza 2024 music Singer
Related news
 | 27 Jan 2024

NEXA Music's finest talents geared up for a show-stopping performance at the biggest global music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Following the success of 2023, Lollapalooza is all set for its 2nd edition. With the Indian edition of Lollapalooza 2024 around the corner, melophiles across the country are gearing up for a power-packed two-day music fest.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2024

Nicki Minaj fires back at Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: The simmering feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has reached a boiling point with the release of Megan’s new track Hiss. In the latest addition to her musical discography, the track, now famous for being a diss track without a chorus, releases a barrage of verbal fire.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2024

CUT_ unveils a Sonic Portal with 'No One's Lost'

MUMBAI : Brace yourselves for a musical journey that transcends the ordinary as indie-Electronic duo CUT_ releases their latest single, "No One's Lost." This immersive track serves as a beckoning call, inviting listeners to descend into the depths of a place where darkness transforms into a real

read more
 | 27 Jan 2024

Purple Disco Machine unveils new track ' Beat of Your Heart ' with ASDIS

MUMBAI : Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine has shared his latest single ‘Beat of Your Heart’ in collaboration with Icelandic artist ASDIS.

read more
 | 27 Jan 2024

Circle Goa set to host 'Nariyal Paani' for a musical extravaganza

MUMBAI - Circle Goa to host ‘Nariyal Paani’, a mesmerizing music evening set against the backdrop of the serene Anjuna.

read more

RnM Biz

Antiquity Natural Mineral Water unveils 'Antiquity Discoveries', partners with The Plated Project

MUMBAI : In the perpetual quest for new experiences, our inherent curiosity propels us to exploreread more

Art Meets Tech: IPRS Unravels the Dynamics of AI and Creativity at Kala Ghoda Art Festival 2024

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), the forefront organization in safeguarding tread more

Goafest 2024 - South Asia’s Premier Ad Festival to be held from 29th-31st May 2024

MUMBAI:  The 17th edition of Goafest, the biggest advertising festival in South Asia, is set to read more

Tuned Global and LyricFind announce partnership and tech integration

MUMBAI: LyricFind, the pioneer in lyric licensing and data solutions, is integrating with Tuned Gread more

AI and its impact on creators and creativity

MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Right Society), the forefront organization in safeguarding mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Circle Goa set to host 'Nariyal Paani' for a musical extravaganza

MUMBAI - Circle Goa to host ‘Nariyal Paani’, a mesmerizing music evening set against the backdrop of the serene Anjuna. This event promises an...read more

2
Nicki Minaj fires back at Megan Thee Stallion

MUMBAI: The simmering feud between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion has reached a boiling point with the release of Megan’s new track Hiss. In...read more

3
NEXA Music's finest talents geared up for a show-stopping performance at the biggest global music festival- Lollapalooza

MUMBAI: Following the success of 2023, Lollapalooza is all set for its 2nd edition. With the Indian edition of Lollapalooza 2024 around the corner,...read more

4
Gioli and Assia 'The Point of living ' Out now on Diesis Records

MUMBAI :Continuing to pave their own unique path, trailblazing duo Giolì & Assia are back with their first offering of 2024. ‘The Point of...read more

5
The makers of ‘Jahankilla’ unveil the poster of the film and launch the promotional song – Shubh Karman

MUMBAI: SVP Films today unveiled the official poster of their upcoming movie, ‘Jahankilla’, which is dedicated exclusively to first responders. ‘...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games