News |  24 Jan 2024 17:48 |  By RnMTeam

See Noah Cyrus' less revealing new Look

MUMBAI: When it comes to fashion, Noah Cyrus has a lot of skin in the game. After all, the "July" singer dared to bare when she stepped out to Paris Fashion Week, rocking a see-through cape dress from Stéphane Rolland for the French designer's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show on Jan. 23.

The dark brown look featured with large 3D dots and an embellished silver collar, with Noah wearing a pair of beige briefs under the gown's sheer skirt. Allowing her statement-making ensemble to do the talking, the 24-year-old opted for a more natural makeup look—including minimal product on her bleached eyebrows—and kept her hair simple by tucking her long, black tresses behind her ears. This was not the first time Noah turned heads in a Stéphane Rolland creation.

Just a year ago, she freed the nipple in a plunging black gown at the label's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 show. Featuring a large chain-link attachment that barely covered her breasts, the daring dress left little to the imagination as Noah took her place in the audience.

