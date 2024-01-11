RadioandMusic
News |  11 Jan 2024

American Rapper G-Eazy announces Maiden India Tour

MUMBAI: In exciting news, American music sensation and rapper G-Eazy, is heading to India for the very first time.

Produced exclusively by Spacebound producers of Asia’s largest dance music festival, Sunburn; the three-city tour promises to be an electrifying experience that will set the tone for live hip hop experiences in the Indian subcontinent this year with panache and fervour.

With chart-topping hits such as ‘Me, Myself & I’, ‘Tumblr Girls’, ‘Good Life’, ‘I Mean It’, ‘Him & I’, and ‘No Limit,’ the internationally acclaimed rapper and record producer is expected to perform in Bengaluru on 10th February, New Delhi NCR on 11th February and Mumbai on 15th February and will be joined by an array of homegrown hip hop support acts which will be announced shortly.

With multiple platinum certifications to his credit, the American music icon has collaborated with industry icons like Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, Cardi B and many other A-list artists. Over the past decade, G-Eazy has cemented himself as one of the most popular and influential artists in the rap game, earning accolades such as Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People’s Choice Award and American Music Awards. Known for his smooth raps, pristine production and dexterous range, his music often touches on introspective themes of love, heartbreak, mental health and self-discovery. In addition, the music superstar has used his far-reaching platform to launch The Endless Summer Fund — a nonprofit dedicated to helping Bay Area under-served youth. The fund remains one of the most important projects of G-Eazy’s career.

G-EAZY states, "Namaste India! I'm beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I’ve heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can't wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we're going to make history together"

Karan Singh - Director, Spacebound states, "We at spacebound committed to hosting the top tier talent of the music industry on Indian shores and the G-Eazy India Tour will further cement the brand’s pioneering position within the live events industry of India. G-Eazy has established himself as a staple in the touring and music world and we are ecstatic to be a part of this historic moment. Get ready for a groundbreaking tour that will set a new milestone within the hip-hop events industry of India!"

Tickets for the G-Eazy India Tour will be available at www.bookmyshow.com. Tickets prices start from INR 1500/- onwards.

G- Eazy India Tour is co-presented by Rupay and produced by Spacebound & Team innovation,

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness G-Eazy's live performance in India. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises leading up to the most anticipated musical event of the year!

