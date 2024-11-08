Rising R&B Star Mac Ayres draws a personal connection on new Mixtape 'cloudy'

MUMBAI: Rising R&B star Mac Ayres consistently croons in a deceptively chill manner, yet never shies away from getting deeply introspective. Often doing so over self-produced instrumentals, out now, Mac Ayres returns with his new mixtape, 'cloudy'.

The 15-track project offers a personal coming-of-age narrative set against the backdrop of his formative years in Sea Cliff and around his time spent in Boston. It chronicles the journey of self-transformation, masterfully revisiting some of Mac’s most popular SoundCloud cuts, including “she just wanna see me rn”, “LOVE”, “she won’t stay long”, and more. Through his distinct, unconventional lens, the singer-songwriter crafts a unique blend of smooth melodies that traces his artistic evolution.

Speaking on cloudy, Mac Ayres shares: "This project is an homage to my foundation as a musician. These are some of the first songs I have ever written or produced. I was learning a lot about not only my craft, but also myself as a person. At the time I wrote these songs, I had a lot of uncertainty in my life. I dropped out of school, I fell in love, I had some of my highest highs and some of my lowest lows. I just hope you can hear the innocence, the naivety, and the pure love that I have for music in this project.

These songs are an important piece of who I am today, even 8 years after writing and recording them. I hope it’s a reminder that you can never know where you’re going, without remembering where you’ve been. And if you’ve been listening to my music since back then, I am forever grateful. I will never be able to thank you enough for allowing me to live this life, and share my art. As always, there’s more tunes to be made, but for now, I really hope you enjoy this walk down memory lane with me."

Mac’s ability to bring love and loss to light is inexplicably linked to a voice that he controls like an instrument. Revered by his peers and fans alike, he now acknowledges the past to move forward. The result is a sound that’s both familiar and courageously nostalgic – ultimately laying the foundation for who he’s becoming.

Mac incorporates his life experiences into his songwriting to create passionate and relatable music. The multi-instrumentalist has come a long way from “Easy”, the RIAA gold-certified hit released in 2017 that catalyzed his breakthrough. Now, with no signs of slowing down, the indie sensation is bringing his DIY approach to a broader audience.

Stream 'cloudy' here and stay tuned for more from Mac Ayres.

'cloudy' Tracklisting

1. she just wanna see me rn

2. circles

3. somebody new

4. games

5. LOVE

6. i bet u callin my name

7. so much closer

8. holdin'

9. she won't stay long

10. we moved to LA for a month

11. since u been gone i been lonely

12. alone with you

13. love somebody

14. wrong

15. blue skies