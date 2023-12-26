Punjabi Sensation Maninder Buttar Unveils "Panchatantra": A Captivating Musical Journey through Life's Emotions

MUMBAI: Maninder Buttar, the revered Punjabi singer renowned for chart-toppers like Sakhiyaa and Yaara, has recently introduced his latest musical masterpiece, the EP "Panchatantra." The EP, offers a mesmerizing tapestry of emotions, delving into the intricacies of life and love.
Featuring tracks such as Hoodiyaan, Sire Di Rakaan, When Close, About Her, and Come Back, each song within the EP narrates a unique story, showcasing Maninder Buttar's versatility as an artist. From invincible resilience to the tender depths of emotion, "Panchatantra" resonates with listeners worldwide, garnering immense love and support across various social media platforms.
According to Maninder Buttar, "Panchatantra" transcends the boundaries of a traditional EP, presenting itself as a profound tapestry of emotions skillfully woven by the artist. The EP promises an unforgettable musical experience, capturing the complexities of life and love in each soul-stirring track.
