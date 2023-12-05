Warner Music India artists dominate major streaming platforms’ Year End Roundup in 2023

MUMBAI : Warner Music India's artists have risen to the top on India's major streaming platforms, showcasing unbeatable dominance across charts and playlists with their musical excellence. The year 2023 bore witness to an unparalleled surge in the popularity of these artists, marking their presence across Spotify, Wynk, and Apple Music.

The highly anticipated 'Spotify Wrapped 2023' recently unveiled its results, with Warner Music India taking the crown as King's "Maan Meri Jaan" claimed the prestigious Top Spot as the Most Streamed Track of 2023 in India. Jasleen Royal’s "Heeriye," King’s "Tu Aake Dekh Le," and Darshan Raval’s "Mahiye Jinna Sohna" commanded their positions in the Top 50 Most Streamed Tracks and Top Hindi Tracks of 2023.

Internationally acclaimed, Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" stood tall as one of the three English tracks in the Top 50 Most Streamed Tracks of 2023 in India. Darshan Raval, Karan Aujla, and King made a lasting impact on India's music scene, securing their positions on the Top 50 Artists List of 2023.

This wave of success reverberated across other streaming platforms within the country. "Heeriye" continued its victorious journey on Wynk, reigning supreme in categories like Best Hindi Songs. Karan Aujla emerged as the undeniable leader in the Punjabi music scene, with a remarkable five songs in the Top 50 and claiming the title of Top Punjabi Artist of 2023.

King's unstoppable momentum swept the nation and all streaming platforms, with "Maan Meri Jaan" securing the second spot as the most streamed song on Apple Music in 2023, further solidifying Warner Music India's influence across platforms.

Warner Music India's dedication to fostering great talent and creating music for all is clear. Their success on Spotify, Wynk, and Apple Music shows how popular and talented their artists are across the country!