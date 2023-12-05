TFLilBu release his third single 'Soul Change'

MUMBAI – Rapper and songwriter TFLilBu has released his third single Soul Change on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and Deezer.

Soul Change is a sad Spanish drill lyric that narrates the personal story of the artist and his experiences of grief and loss.

Pablo, his brother, suffers from a neurodegenerative disease named Batten which manifested itself when he was a child. Considering that December 3 is the International Day Disabled Persons, TFLilBu has decided to release Soul Change as a vindication for all people who suffer from similar diseases.

In the video, the audience can see two different aspects of the artist that refer to the meaning of the song. On the one hand, TFLilBu is introduced as a depressed guy who clearly presents problems with alcohol and other substances. The scenes in which he looks like a skinhead enhance the idea of his darkside and depressive mood. On the other hand, the scenarios where the artist shares time with his brother demonstrate his brightside and his desire for his brother to be happy.

The structure of the song consists of 4 stanzas from which the principal ones are repeated twice making the final message clear. Recorded by Sotan Music studio in Barcelona (Spain), Soul Change combines elements of hip hop, drill, and trap music. The artist draws inspiration from popular rappers Drake, XXXTentacion, Central Cee, and Kidd Keo.

Email Image

Music Outlets

Additional Information

About TFLilBu

TFLilBu is a 23 year old artist who was born and raised in Murcia (Spain) until he was 8 years old. He later moved to Barcelona where he currently lives with his family.

"Change Soul" is the third single released by TFLilbu who previously launched “NONYA” and “4 AM I Trap" which have reached 2.288 views on YouTube.