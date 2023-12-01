Aparshakti Khurana unleashes the Heartbreak anthem with his latest music Single 'Tera Naam Sunke'

MUMBAI : Aparshakti Khurana has demonstrated not only his versatility as a brilliant actor but also his musical finesse, demonstrating that he is a true multifaceted artist. A man who wears many hats recently released his latest musical endeavour, the soulful single titled 'Tera Naam Sunke.' His previous single, "Kudiye Ni," which is rage on reels currently has received over 25 million views, and this soulful song aims to bring out a different side of musicality in Apar as it’s a heartbreak song.

Aparshakti's 'Tera Naam Sunke' offers a heartfelt musical narrative, blending soulful lyrics and melodies, expressing love authentically. The music video complements the storytelling, delivering a captivating visual and auditory delight. Featuring actress Nikita Dutta, written and composed by Nirmaan, the song is a testament to Aparshakti’s commitment to delivering quality content across various artistic realms.

Talking about his new song, Aparshakti said, "I think I am in the best phase of my life personally and professionally. With winning back to back awards for Jubilee, getting appreciated at all the film festivals for Berlin, hosting, singing touchwood everything is going in the right direction. After my music single “Kudiye Ni” getting so much love on Instagram and Spotify, I think this was the right time to release the next one which sounds totally different from Kudiye Ni. I wrote and composed and sung that one. This is written and composed by Nirmaan. I think Nirmaan has really brought out the best in me musically! I never had this vibe on the music front, hoping for people to bless “Tera Naam Sunke” as much as Kudiye Ni or even more.”

'Tera Naam Sunke' provides fans and music enthusiasts with an immersive experience, highlighting Aparshakti Khurana's musical prowess. Aparshakti is riding high after the success of his film 'Berlin,' which has won awards at numerous international film festivals. Aside from Berlin , Aparshakti will be seen next in the much anticipated "Stree 2", and a compelling documentary, "Finding Ram," produced by Applause Entertainment.