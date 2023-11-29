RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Nov 2023 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Circle Goa Presents Ed Harcourt: A night of enchanting melodies and musical brilliance

MUMBAI  – Circle Goa, the iconic venue for immersive musical experiences, is thrilled to announce an evening of soulful tunes and captivating lyrics with the renowned singer-songwriter, Ed Harcourt. Set in the intimate and magical ambiance of Circle Goa, the event promises an unforgettable musical journey.

Ed Harcourt, an English singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, renowned for his debut album "Here Be Monsters," nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2001, will take the stage for a performance that transcends the ordinary. With 10 albums to his name and an upcoming LP, "El Magnifico," scheduled for release in 2024 on the prestigious independent label, PIAS, Ed's vocal and musical prowess ensures a night of pure musical brilliance.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature the CoSemo (Album Showcase) - The Other Side Of Living, a musical autobiography crafted by over 30 artists, including Penguin Cafe, The Lazarus Man, Klss Nuka, Freeform Five, Pillowtalk, Bewis De La Rosa, John Monkman, Sino Moon, Eric Volta, Kristina Train, Clarian, and the incomparable Ed Harcourt.

In addition to this musical tapestry, the evening will showcase Motif, the new moniker of Marti, bringing an exclusive set of quirky beats to the dance floor. Known for his diverse grooves and experiences as a DJ/Producer in various cities, Motif promises an exploration of DiscoTech, House, AfroTech, Breaks, Tech-House, Indie Dance, and more. An audio-visual experience is guaranteed, adding an extra layer of excitement to the performance.

Chino Boots, an audiovisual artist known for blending house music with abstract afro, breakbeat, jazz, minimal, and surprise flavors, will also contribute to the evening's multi-faceted musical experience.

Keith Menon, owner of Circle Goa, expresses his excitement about the event, saying, "Circle Goa has always been a hub for diverse musical experiences, and hosting an artist of Ed Harcourt's caliber aligns perfectly with our vision. We are committed to bringing the sounds of the world to Goa and creating memorable moments for our patrons. This concert promises to be a highlight, with Ed Harcourt's soulful melodies echoing through the unique setting of Circle Goa."

Circle Goa invites music enthusiasts to join them for an evening that promises to inspire, captivate, and uplift spirits as the sun sets, creating a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.   

Event Details:

Date: 2nd December, 2023

Venue: Circle, Anjuna Goa

Ticket Link: https://zoma.to/live-event/24682

Circle Goa is dedicated to bringing new international artists to the vibrant musical scene of Goa, complemented by some of the most talented musicians from across the country. The venue promises a sensory journey, combining visual and aural experiences in an unparalleled setting, creating unforgettable musical encounters for our patrons. Spanning over 2 acres of untamed wilderness, Circle Goa is not just a destination; it's an oasis of sustainability. With 10 thoughtfully designed rooms that blend modern minimalism and Goan charm, we embrace the concept of slow living, offering a secluded escape that harmonizes with the essence of a tranquil getaway.

Tags
Ed Harcourt Keith Menon music Songs
Related news
 | 29 Nov 2023

Dublin-based singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, a.k.a Shaad, release emotional single 'Kho Jayega'

MUMBAI : Dublin-based Indian singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, known by his stage name Shaad, has unveiled his latest single, "Kho Jayega." This soul-stirring ballad delves into the profound impact of a special person on one's life, exploring the transformative power of love and connection.

read more
 | 29 Nov 2023

Top 5 Regional Hip-hop Tracks From MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT That Will Leave You Grooving All Day!

MUMBAI: This season of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT is all about ‘REPRESENTATION’, which the hustlers are doing at their finest. The show is truly unifying India through rhythm and rap proving that hip-hop knows no geographical, linguistic or genre-specific boundaries.

read more
 | 29 Nov 2023

11th Annual Jammin' for joy charity concert december 14 for SickKids foundation featuring Gavin McLeod, Zach Oliver and JIN

MUMBAI : Hosted and headlined by Gavin McLeod, Jammin’ for Joy is an annual charity concert celebrating its 11th year. The concert began more than a decade ago in Gavin’s hometown of Milton, ON, to raise money and toys for underprivileged children during the holidays.

read more
 | 29 Nov 2023

Thomas Nicholas Band new single 'Same Kids' drops on December 1

MUMBAI :  Thomas Nicholas Band are currently writing original songs for their 7th studio album being produced by Taylor Carroll (LIT, Kemikalfire) in collaboration with artists such as, Jaret Reddick (Bowling for Soup), Ace Enders (the Early November), Tom Higgenson (Plain White T’s) Matthew Ken

read more
 | 29 Nov 2023

Copenhagen's Fabled Mind release new digital single 'Algorithm' off exclusive vinyl only LP 'Project Paradise'

MUMBAI  : Copenhagen's Fabled Mind is debuting a new digital single titled "Algorithm" the latest single off their exclusive vinyl LP release 'Project Paradise,' an electrifying full-length dystopian concept album, emerging from the shadows as an experimental hybrid-genre phenomenon, deeply root

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

Red FM Introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announceread more

Red FM introduces Podcast Series: Survivors of 26/11: Courage & Beyond

MUMBAI : 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is proud to announread more

Afrojack to headline OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI – OnePlus, the global technology brand, is thrilled to announce the OnePlus AI Music Festread more

Gulf joins hands with BIG FM for its ‘Unstoppable India’ campaign, celebrating the adventurous spirit of citizens!

MUMBAI: It is said that the journey is always more interesting than the destination itself.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Dublin-based singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, a.k.a Shaad, release emotional single 'Kho Jayega'

MUMBAI : Dublin-based Indian singer-songwriter Ahmad Shaad Safwi, known by his stage name Shaad, has unveiled his latest single, "Kho Jayega." This...read more

2
Top 5 Regional Hip-hop Tracks From MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT That Will Leave You Grooving All Day!

MUMBAI: This season of MTV Hustle 03 REPRESENT is all about ‘REPRESENTATION’, which the hustlers are doing at their finest. The show is truly...read more

3
YUNG SAMMY brings to India Iconic ‘DESI TRILL’ Remix with Dj Lyan and Malkit Singh out now via DESI TRILL Music

MUMBAI : Following the success of DJ LYAN’s cultural fusion game-changer “DESI TRILL'' which brought together legends from UK Rap, Desi and Dance,...read more

4
Ritviz, Diorange, Kayan and many more to feature at the OnePlus AI Music Festival

MUMBAI: Last week, OnePlus the global technology brand announced the dates of the groundbreaking musical extravaganza, the OnePlus AI Music Festival...read more

5
11th Annual Jammin' for joy charity concert december 14 for SickKids foundation featuring Gavin McLeod, Zach Oliver and JIN

MUMBAI : Hosted and headlined by Gavin McLeod, Jammin’ for Joy is an annual charity concert celebrating its 11th year. The concert began more than a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games