Circle Goa Presents Ed Harcourt: A night of enchanting melodies and musical brilliance

MUMBAI – Circle Goa, the iconic venue for immersive musical experiences, is thrilled to announce an evening of soulful tunes and captivating lyrics with the renowned singer-songwriter, Ed Harcourt. Set in the intimate and magical ambiance of Circle Goa, the event promises an unforgettable musical journey.

Ed Harcourt, an English singer-songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist, renowned for his debut album "Here Be Monsters," nominated for the Mercury Music Prize in 2001, will take the stage for a performance that transcends the ordinary. With 10 albums to his name and an upcoming LP, "El Magnifico," scheduled for release in 2024 on the prestigious independent label, PIAS, Ed's vocal and musical prowess ensures a night of pure musical brilliance.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature the CoSemo (Album Showcase) - The Other Side Of Living, a musical autobiography crafted by over 30 artists, including Penguin Cafe, The Lazarus Man, Klss Nuka, Freeform Five, Pillowtalk, Bewis De La Rosa, John Monkman, Sino Moon, Eric Volta, Kristina Train, Clarian, and the incomparable Ed Harcourt.

In addition to this musical tapestry, the evening will showcase Motif, the new moniker of Marti, bringing an exclusive set of quirky beats to the dance floor. Known for his diverse grooves and experiences as a DJ/Producer in various cities, Motif promises an exploration of DiscoTech, House, AfroTech, Breaks, Tech-House, Indie Dance, and more. An audio-visual experience is guaranteed, adding an extra layer of excitement to the performance.

Chino Boots, an audiovisual artist known for blending house music with abstract afro, breakbeat, jazz, minimal, and surprise flavors, will also contribute to the evening's multi-faceted musical experience.

Keith Menon, owner of Circle Goa, expresses his excitement about the event, saying, "Circle Goa has always been a hub for diverse musical experiences, and hosting an artist of Ed Harcourt's caliber aligns perfectly with our vision. We are committed to bringing the sounds of the world to Goa and creating memorable moments for our patrons. This concert promises to be a highlight, with Ed Harcourt's soulful melodies echoing through the unique setting of Circle Goa."

Circle Goa invites music enthusiasts to join them for an evening that promises to inspire, captivate, and uplift spirits as the sun sets, creating a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Event Details:

Date: 2nd December, 2023

Venue: Circle, Anjuna Goa

Ticket Link: https://zoma.to/live- event/24682

Circle Goa is dedicated to bringing new international artists to the vibrant musical scene of Goa, complemented by some of the most talented musicians from across the country. The venue promises a sensory journey, combining visual and aural experiences in an unparalleled setting, creating unforgettable musical encounters for our patrons. Spanning over 2 acres of untamed wilderness, Circle Goa is not just a destination; it's an oasis of sustainability. With 10 thoughtfully designed rooms that blend modern minimalism and Goan charm, we embrace the concept of slow living, offering a secluded escape that harmonizes with the essence of a tranquil getaway.