Electronic music icons Tiesto and Da Hool unite to remake legendary anthem 'Meet Her at the loveparade'

MUMBAI : Since his EDC Las Vegas set in May 2023, dance music legend, pioneer, Dutch superstar DJ, and producer Tiesto has been playing a new version of the legendary 'Meet Her At The Loveparade' in his live sets around the globe.

The ground-breaking original track, produced by Da Hool (Frank Tomiczek) in 1997, has been etched into the annals of dance music history and remains a timeless classic that continues to ignite dance floors worldwide. It introduced the world to the infectious melody and unforgettable hook that became the anthem of countless dance parties and music festivals. The track quickly became a dance music cornerstone with its relentless energy and infectious groove.

Tiesto and Da Hool's new interpretation, 'Meet Her (Tiesto vs. Da Hool),' promises to breathe new life into this dance music classic, bringing it into the modern era while paying homage to its timeless roots.

'Meet Her (Tiesto vs. Da Hool)' is out NITRON, Sony Music Germany's Dance imprint.

ABOUT TIESTO

GRAMMY Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon, Tiesto has over 8 BILLION global streams across platforms, 36M+ Total Record Sales, 30M+ Social Audience & over 160M TikTok Video Views across users. The DJ and producer is the only artist to ever hold the titles of "The Greatest DJ of All Time" courtesy of Mixmag, "#1 DJ" according to Rolling Stone, and "The Godfather of EDM," as proclaimed by Billboard. From his underground dance floor bangers to his high-profile Las Vegas residency and crossover success, Tiesto created the blueprint that defines what it means to be a success in today's dance music world.

ABOUT DA HOOL

Frank Tomiczek, aka Da Hool - one of the main guarantors for the publication of the "techno-underground" at the beginning of the 1990s. At this year a new club culture was born and would become an inherent part of the music world. All this makes the former football fan an important catalyst of the unforgettable electronic avant-garde and techno generation / Rave Nation, and he was celebrated as "Underground Hero "and one of the most well-known German DJ artists.

After the first big chart successes of songs like Rave Nation, I want you, Sueno Futuro. The worldwide smash hit Meet Her at the Love Parade followed in 1997, which became one of the biggest dance hits ever, an anthem of a whole generation, and it's still part of the regular repertoire of top DJs across generations like David Guetta, Tiesto, Carl Cox, Dimitri Vegas, Nina Kraviz. You can say there is probably no one in the dance music scene who doesn't know this track.

The music signature of various gold awards, Da Hool is the energetic and powerful sound with which he has been delighting the masses on the world's dance floors for more than 30 years. His worldwide shows range from festivals like Tomorrowland, Parookaville, Mayday, Nature One, and Love Parade to cities like Berlin, Paris, New York, Sidney, Rio de Janeiro, and Ibiza.

In the last years Frank released his songs on such labels like Armada Music, Spinning, Kontor, Sony, and Universal. Da Hool electrifies his fans and proves again and again that he is a 100% guarantee for a rocking party day and night and he wants to stays there.