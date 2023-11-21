Shruti Pathak’s Karmawali is melodious, pure and soulful, all at once

MUMBAI : Singer Shruti Pathak, the soulful voice behind chartbusters like Marjaavan, Shubharambha, Sawalaat and Rehmataan to name a few, has just dropped her latest single ‘Karmawali’ on 17th November. The track was released on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.
“Karmawali is like a breath of fresh air with its beautiful melody and equally soothing lyrics. The track celebrates the serendipity of love and unfolds as a celestial love story where marriages are truly made in heaven. Shruti has done complete justice to the track and that has only uplifted Anmol Daniel’s composition and Youngveer’s lyrics” adds a source.
Commenting on the same, the versatile singer says, “There is something very pure about Karmawali in terms of sound and feel. It's a lilting melody which will stay with you for a while after you hear the song and that stands out for me with this track. We have enjoyed every minute of making this song and I’m hopeful that the listeners will give it all the love” she signs off
MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domairead more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has temporarily chanread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more
MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more
MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more
MUMBAI: Popularly known as the Melody King by fans worldwide, music composer and singer Amaal Mallik wins hearts each time he creates music with his...read more
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations...read more
MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House! Unleash your dance spirit as we blend beats from the Arab to the African,...read more
MUMBAI - Following the resounding success of his collaboration with Universal Music India on "Kyun Dhunde," and “Rehbara” Vilen, the acclaimed...read more
MUMBAI – South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his lush new single, “Quite Like You”. When sharing...read more