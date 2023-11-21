RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 Nov 2023 18:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shruti Pathak’s Karmawali is melodious, pure and soulful, all at once

MUMBAI : Singer Shruti Pathak, the soulful voice behind chartbusters like Marjaavan, Shubharambha, Sawalaat and Rehmataan to name a few, has just dropped her latest single ‘Karmawali’ on 17th November. The track was released on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel.

“Karmawali is like a breath of fresh air with its beautiful melody and equally soothing lyrics. The track celebrates the serendipity of love and unfolds as a celestial love story where marriages are truly made in heaven. Shruti has done complete justice to the track and that has only uplifted Anmol Daniel’s composition and Youngveer’s lyrics” adds a source.

Commenting on the same, the versatile singer says, “There is something very pure about Karmawali in terms of sound and feel. It's a lilting melody which will stay with you for a while after you hear the song and that stands out for me with this track. We have enjoyed every minute of making this song and I’m hopeful that the listeners will give it all the love” she signs off

Tags
Shruti Pathak Anmol Daniel Youngveer music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Nov 2023

Vilen unveils captivating musical journey with latest release 'Bawariya'

MUMBAI - Following the resounding success of his collaboration with Universal Music India on "Kyun Dhunde," and “Rehbara” Vilen, the acclaimed soulful storyteller, returns with his much-anticipated – "Bawariya".

read more
 | 21 Nov 2023

Get ready to groove as Paytm Insider brings forth Kerala Dust's electrifying India tour this November

MUMBAI : A big shout-out to all electro-infused techno fans! The European band, Kerala Dust will be making its way on their first ever tour to the Indian subcontinent starting November 2023.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2023

The Rish release an emotional yet upbeat ballad , "Zaroorat," in collaboration with IndieA Records

MUMBAI : Breaking new ground in the music landscape, The Rish, in collaboration with IndieA Records, releases a soul-stirring melancholic track titled "Zaroorat." This poignant composition explores the depths of human emotion, offering listeners an intimate journey through the artist's introspect

read more
 | 21 Nov 2023

Immerse yourself in the world of Farrey as the Title Track of the Film is Out Now!

MUMBAI : Directed by National-Award winner Soumendra Padhi, Farrey, that has been in the news ever since its announcement, is now out with its title track bringing together the talents of MC Stan, Sachin-Jigar, and Maanuni Desai with its powerful music and hard-hitting lyrics.

read more
 | 21 Nov 2023

Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House!

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE conceptualizes and produces the India launch of Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domairead more

Red FM turns blue to cheer for the Indian Cricket Team

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has temporarily chanread more

RED FM and HarperCollins Introduce ‘Main Hoon Villain’ Podcast

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more

Moises announces partnership with HYPERREAL to elevate digital identity and content creation

MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more

Pravaas unveils its next expedition in Mussoorie ; announces Zomato Live as exclusive access partner

MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more

top# 5 articles

1
Singer Amaal Mallik celebrates the innocence of first love in his new romantic single titled ‘Chori Chori’

MUMBAI: Popularly known as the Melody King by fans worldwide, music composer and singer Amaal Mallik wins hearts each time he creates music with his...read more

2
Are Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik coming together for a new film with T-Series?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations...read more

3
Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House! Unleash your dance spirit as we blend beats from the Arab to the African,...read more

4
Vilen unveils captivating musical journey with latest release 'Bawariya'

MUMBAI - Following the resounding success of his collaboration with Universal Music India on "Kyun Dhunde," and “Rehbara” Vilen, the acclaimed...read more

5
Korean bedroom-pop artist Peach Luffe release new single 'Quite Like You'

MUMBAI – South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his lush new single, “Quite Like You”. When sharing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games