RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2023 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

Korean bedroom-pop artist Peach Luffe release new single 'Quite Like You'

MUMBAI – South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his lush new single, “Quite Like You”.

When sharing about the introspective track, he explains, “Being open and vulnerable to the core has always been difficult for me. I finally met someone who I wanted to share everything with. All of my ups and downs, and all of my flaws. But I’m afraid if I am that open with someone, what if I’m a burden, and it all comes crumbling down on me?"

“Quite Like You” follows the smooth indie-pop single, “Say It Back”, which features Jong’s soulful vocals and violin prowess layered over jazz-tinged full-band instrumentation.

The project is the vision of Jong Lee, a classically trained violinist who was born in Seoul, South Korea, raised in Buffalo, New York, and is now based in Toronto. Known for creating daydream-worthy pop, Jong leans on his classical foundation to build lush soundscapes that transport his listeners. The moniker Peach Luffe was inspired by his love of peaches and the manga One Piece’s main character, Luffy.

Peach Luffe started as a solo project in Lee's bedroom during the pandemic and gradually evolved into a full band, featuring numerous collaborators, as well as Lee's beloved sidekick, Mango the cat. As a prolific songwriter, Jong has mesmerised listeners with his dreamy, ethereal sounds and lush vocals over a series of releases in just under four years – his first EP 'Shimmer' (2020), debut album 'Everything is Peachy' (2022), and four other EPs that have seen the singer rapidly grow audiences at home in Toronto, as well as further afield in Southeast Asia.

Peach Luffe's Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide now include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan. Indonesia ranks #1 among his top Instagram followers, and the Philippines ranks #2 among his top TikTok followers.

He has received early support from global tastemakers like CBC, Atwood Magazine, as well as landing the cover of influential playlists like ORG. on Spotify Asia. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023. His single “Shimmer” has been synced in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar. Peach Luffe is also a confirmed artist for SXSW 2024.

Tags
Peach Luffe Jong Lee Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Nov 2023

Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House!

read more
 | 21 Nov 2023

Are Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik coming together for a new film with T-Series?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations are rising that the duo might have signed a romantic film with T-Series, hinting at a fresh on-screen pairing.

read more
 | 20 Nov 2023

Get ready to be transported to another dimension as Polaroit is landing at antiSOCIAL Pune!

MUMBAI : Get ready to be astounded by Polaroit's extraordinary fusion of techno and house music! Polaroit, the master of decks, is ready to set the stage at antiSOCIAL Pune on fire with a night of sizzling beats and thrilling tunes.

read more
 | 20 Nov 2023

Jessie Wagner debuts latest single 'Are You Scared' (ft. Scott Martin)

MUMBAI :  Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog.

read more
 | 20 Nov 2023

Akini Jing release new single and video 'Black Widow'

MUMBAI : Multidimensional creator and performing artist Akini Jing releases her new single and accompanying video for ‘Black Widow’, out now via 88rising. The track is the second lifted from Jing’s highly anticipated album VILLIAN, coming early 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE conceptualizes and produces the India launch of Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domairead more

Red FM turns blue to cheer for the Indian Cricket Team

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has temporarily chanread more

RED FM and HarperCollins Introduce ‘Main Hoon Villain’ Podcast

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more

Moises announces partnership with HYPERREAL to elevate digital identity and content creation

MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more

Pravaas unveils its next expedition in Mussoorie ; announces Zomato Live as exclusive access partner

MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more

top# 5 articles

1
Immerse yourself in the world of Farrey as the Title Track of the Film is Out Now!

MUMBAI : Directed by National-Award winner Soumendra Padhi, Farrey, that has been in the news ever since its announcement, is now out with its title...read more

2
Get ready to be transported to another dimension as Polaroit is landing at antiSOCIAL Pune!

MUMBAI : Get ready to be astounded by Polaroit's extraordinary fusion of techno and house music! Polaroit, the master of decks, is ready to set the...read more

3
Are Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik coming together for a new film with T-Series?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations...read more

4
Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House! Unleash your dance spirit as we blend beats from the Arab to the African,...read more

5
"Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya's 'Moving On': A Musical Odyssey of Growth and Renewal”

MUMBAI: In the ever-evolving landscape of music, the collaborative prowess of artists like Zachary Ray and Shreya Bhattacharya shines brightly....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games