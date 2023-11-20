Korean bedroom-pop artist Peach Luffe release new single 'Quite Like You'

MUMBAI – South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his lush new single, “Quite Like You”.
When sharing about the introspective track, he explains, “Being open and vulnerable to the core has always been difficult for me. I finally met someone who I wanted to share everything with. All of my ups and downs, and all of my flaws. But I’m afraid if I am that open with someone, what if I’m a burden, and it all comes crumbling down on me?"
“Quite Like You” follows the smooth indie-pop single, “Say It Back”, which features Jong’s soulful vocals and violin prowess layered over jazz-tinged full-band instrumentation.
The project is the vision of Jong Lee, a classically trained violinist who was born in Seoul, South Korea, raised in Buffalo, New York, and is now based in Toronto. Known for creating daydream-worthy pop, Jong leans on his classical foundation to build lush soundscapes that transport his listeners. The moniker Peach Luffe was inspired by his love of peaches and the manga One Piece’s main character, Luffy.
Peach Luffe started as a solo project in Lee's bedroom during the pandemic and gradually evolved into a full band, featuring numerous collaborators, as well as Lee's beloved sidekick, Mango the cat. As a prolific songwriter, Jong has mesmerised listeners with his dreamy, ethereal sounds and lush vocals over a series of releases in just under four years – his first EP 'Shimmer' (2020), debut album 'Everything is Peachy' (2022), and four other EPs that have seen the singer rapidly grow audiences at home in Toronto, as well as further afield in Southeast Asia.
Peach Luffe's Top 10 Streaming Markets worldwide now include Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan. Indonesia ranks #1 among his top Instagram followers, and the Philippines ranks #2 among his top TikTok followers.
He has received early support from global tastemakers like CBC, Atwood Magazine, as well as landing the cover of influential playlists like ORG. on Spotify Asia. Spotify also selected him for a billboard in Toronto’s Dundas Square for Asian Heritage Month in May of 2023. His single “Shimmer” has been synced in Korean advertisements and the 2022 film Swearing Jar. Peach Luffe is also a confirmed artist for SXSW 2024.
