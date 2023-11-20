Get ready to be transported to another dimension as Polaroit is landing at antiSOCIAL Pune!

MUMBAI : Get ready to be astounded by Polaroit's extraordinary fusion of techno and house music! Polaroit, the master of decks, is ready to set the stage at antiSOCIAL Pune on fire with a night of sizzling beats and thrilling tunes. Prepare for an incredible musical adventure filled with throbbing rhythms and mind-bending tracks that will keep you dancing till the wee hours of the morning.

Polariot is known for their diverse sound, which blends elements of pop, rock, electronic, and world music. Prepare yourself for lift-off! Get ready to sway to the beats of this divine group as they take you on a journey through the cosmos.



Don't hesitate any longer, as Polaroit leads you on a new level of musical discovery!

Gather your squad, unleash your inner dance rebel, and immerse yourself in the sonic wonders that Polariot has in store for you.

Date: 25th November 2023, 9:00 PM Onwards

Venue: Unit No. 102, Mezzanine, Above FC Road Social, Cello Platina, C.T.S No. 1183, Fergusson College Rd., Pune, Maharashtra

Cost: INR 499 onwards

Tickets: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/polaroit-stil-vor-talent-antisocial-pune