RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Nov 2023 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to be transported to another dimension as Polaroit is landing at antiSOCIAL Pune!

MUMBAI : Get ready to be astounded by Polaroit's extraordinary fusion of techno and house music! Polaroit, the master of decks, is ready to set the stage at antiSOCIAL Pune on fire with a night of sizzling beats and thrilling tunes. Prepare for an incredible musical adventure filled with throbbing rhythms and mind-bending tracks  that will keep you dancing till the wee hours of the morning.  

Polariot is known for their diverse sound, which blends elements of pop, rock, electronic, and world music. Prepare yourself for lift-off! Get ready to sway to the beats of this divine group as they take you on a journey through the cosmos.
 
Don't hesitate any longer, as Polaroit leads you on a new level of musical discovery!  

Gather your squad, unleash your inner dance rebel, and immerse yourself in the sonic wonders that Polariot has in store for you.  

Date: 25th November 2023, 9:00 PM Onwards

Venue: Unit No. 102, Mezzanine, Above FC Road Social, Cello Platina, C.T.S No. 1183, Fergusson College Rd., Pune, Maharashtra

Cost: INR 499 onwards

Tickets: https://www.skillboxes.com/events/polaroit-stil-vor-talent-antisocial-pune

Tags
Polaroit antiSOCIAL Pune Singers music Songs
Related news
 | 21 Nov 2023

Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House!

read more
 | 21 Nov 2023

Are Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik coming together for a new film with T-Series?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations are rising that the duo might have signed a romantic film with T-Series, hinting at a fresh on-screen pairing.

read more
 | 20 Nov 2023

Jessie Wagner debuts latest single 'Are You Scared' (ft. Scott Martin)

MUMBAI :  Jessie Wagner is an in-demand touring vocalist who has shared stages with the likes of Lenny Kravitz, Chic, Duran Duran, Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul) and is the frontwoman for NYC rock/soul band Army of the Underdog.

read more
 | 20 Nov 2023

Korean bedroom-pop artist Peach Luffe release new single 'Quite Like You'

MUMBAI – South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his lush new single, “Quite Like You”.

read more
 | 20 Nov 2023

Akini Jing release new single and video 'Black Widow'

MUMBAI : Multidimensional creator and performing artist Akini Jing releases her new single and accompanying video for ‘Black Widow’, out now via 88rising. The track is the second lifted from Jing’s highly anticipated album VILLIAN, coming early 2024.

read more

RnM Biz

Percept ICE conceptualizes and produces the India launch of Nordic Sleep by Fossflakes

MUMBAI : Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Event Management & Brand Activations Domairead more

Red FM turns blue to cheer for the Indian Cricket Team

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has temporarily chanread more

RED FM and HarperCollins Introduce ‘Main Hoon Villain’ Podcast

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to annouread more

Moises announces partnership with HYPERREAL to elevate digital identity and content creation

MUMBAI : Leading AI-powered music platform Moises announces their partnership with HYPERREAL®, whread more

Pravaas unveils its next expedition in Mussoorie ; announces Zomato Live as exclusive access partner

MUMBAI : The hills of Mussoorie are set to come alive with Pravaas: A Journey of Mussoorie whichread more

top# 5 articles

1
Immerse yourself in the world of Farrey as the Title Track of the Film is Out Now!

MUMBAI : Directed by National-Award winner Soumendra Padhi, Farrey, that has been in the news ever since its announcement, is now out with its title...read more

2
Are Abhishek Malhan and Sakshi Malik coming together for a new film with T-Series?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss OTT fame Abhishek Malhan and actress Sakshi Malik dropped a super romantic poster of their new project ‘Ek Mulaqaat.’ Speculations...read more

3
Groove Fiesta : Habibi's House of global beats and dance delights!

MUMBAI : Get ready to ride the global groove wave with Habibi's House! Unleash your dance spirit as we blend beats from the Arab to the African,...read more

4
Korean bedroom-pop artist Peach Luffe release new single 'Quite Like You'

MUMBAI – South Korean-born, Toronto-based bedroom pop artist Peach Luffe (Peach LOO-FEE) shares his lush new single, “Quite Like You”. When sharing...read more

5
'Door Aa Gaye' – A Distinctive Musical Collaboration by Vishal Mishra and Dino James

MUMBAI : In a ground-breaking collaboration, "Door Aa Gaye," a captivating musical fusion that brings together the extraordinary talents, Indian...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games