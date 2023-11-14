Passenger shares new version of 'Let Her Go' feat. Ed Sheeran, unveils anniversary edition of 'All The Little Lights' album

MUMBAI – Acclaimed UK singer/songwriter Mike Rosenberg celebrates 10 years since the release of his seminal album 'All The Little Lights' with the release of 'All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition)'. Entirely re-recorded and completely re-imagined, Passenger infuses these songs with another decade of experience and wisdom as he calls friends like Foy Vance, Gabrielle Aplin and Nina Nesbitt for special collaborations. Through it all, he preserves all the spirit and soul of the original while breathing new life into these well-loved Passenger staples.

With the album’s release comes a brand new video for the re-recording of “Let Her Go” featuring one final collaboration with Passenger’s longtime friend and tour mate, Ed Sheeran. The original global smash single went #1 in 19 countries, and entered the Spotify viral charts in Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore. Today, it has over 6 billion streams, is the #2 most Shazamed song of all time, and remains the 16th most viewed video on YouTube of all time.

“Where do I begin… it’s a truly life altering song. Four minutes of music that shifted my trajectory entirely. It’s so big that I think of my career in two sections - before and after ‘Let Her Go.’ People often ask me if I knew I’d written a hit straight away after writing it. The honest truth is I didn’t. I’d written so many songs up until that point that I had been excited by, but nothing had ever come of them, so by this stage I had genuinely stopped thinking in those terms.

I vividly remember writing it. It was early 2011, and I was out on a regional tour of Australia playing tiny rooms to a handful of people each night. I remember walking into a venue dressing room, picking up my guitar and playing the opening riff like I’d written it years ago, like I’d played it before. Like it had always been there. I don’t think I’ve had many other moments like that.



A massive part of the song's success is down to Ed Sheeran. If he hadn’t have taken me around the world as his opening act in the year leading up to the song blowing up, then it simply wouldn’t have happened. I owe him an awful lot - he has championed me and opened doors that were securely locked. He’s an incredibly kind and thoughtful person that somehow finds time and energy to lift others up around him even though he carries the world on his shoulders. He’s a constant inspiration and a fierce friend.

So, when it came to re-recording this song, there was only ever going to be one person that I’d want to duet on it. I’m sure some people will see this collaboration and assume that it’s for commercial opportunity and of course they’re right - it’s no bad thing to have one of the biggest stars in the world sing on one of my songs!! But like the other three collaborators on this album, there is a genuine and undeniable link that he has had to Passenger over the years and to this song in particular.

I’m grateful to ‘Let Her Go’ beyond words. Not just for its success, but for the opportunity to reach people all over the world, just for four minutes, and make some kind of small difference. What an amazing thing,” Passenger shares.

Passenger & Ed Sheeran | Photo Credit: Zak Walters

The years leading up to the release of 'All The Little Lights' were filled with personal and professional upheavals and led Mike to a path of busking across the UK and eventually Australia, where he found himself at Linear Recording. The album quietly transformed into a global phenomenon buoyed by “Let Her Go”. The smash single took the world by storm, generating 6 BILLION streams to date and reached #1 in 19 countries, platinum status in 11 countries, and became the #2 most Shazamed Song of all Time and #1 most Shazamed Pop Song of All Time.

Passenger now celebrates everything before, during and after this era with 'All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition)'.

'All The Little Lights (Anniversary Edition)' - Tracklist

1. Things That Stop You Dreaming

2. Let Her Go (feat. Ed Sheeran)

3. Staring At The Stars

4. All The Little Lights

5. The Wrong Direction

6. Circles (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)

7. Keep On Walking

8. Patient Love

9. Life’s For The Living (feat. Foy Vance)

10. Holes

11. Feather On The Clyde (feat. Nina Nesbitt)