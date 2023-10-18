Lauren Spencer Smith shares new song 'Sad Forever'

MUMBAI — Today, multi-platinum singer-songwriter & global breakout star Lauren Spencer Smith shares her new song “Sad Forever” from her album, Mirror. “Sad Forever” is accompanied by her music video directorial debut, co-directed alongside Henry Arres, which showcases stunning visual that match the tone of the beautiful ballad. In the official video, viewers see Lauren grappling with complex emotions behind the scenes of a busy and successful life. Lauren — known for her songwriting prowess and powerhouse vocals — uses the depth and range of her voice to advocate for checking in on your mental health and encourages fans to recognize how they feel beneath the surface. Watch here and listen here.

“Sad Forever” comes shortly after Lauren released her first full length album Mirror, out via Island Records/Republic Records, to praise from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and more. She’s currently in the middle of The Mirror Tour, her 42-city global headlining tour with dozens of sold out dates across North America, Europe & the UK, Australia and New Zealand. Mirror features 15 deeply moving, personal songs that provide listeners with an autobiographical look into Lauren’s life. The title Mirror is intimate and deliberate:

“I’ve been working on this album for years. It has been with me through so much in my life, the highs and the lows, and it means more to me than I can put into words. It tells a story of reflection, healing and growth. The title comes from the one thing in my life that's seen me in every emotion through that journey— my bedroom and bathroom mirror.”

With over one billion global streams to date, Lauren amassed an international fanbase via her relatable and authentic lyrics. Mirror includes singles like “That Part,” the quintessential love song of 2023, "Best Friend Breakup," that offers comfort for those with a certain type of heartbreak, “Fantasy,” which confronts toxic relationships and features her close friends and collaborators GAYLE and Em Beihold, and her breakout songs, RIAA-Certified platinum singles “Fingers Crossed,” and “Flowers.” Mirror is heavily anticipated, featuring the unreleased fan-favorite, “Bigger Person,” and the penultimate single, “Do It All Again,” that has a bevy of melodic and lyrical easter eggs for fans to find.

Lauren’s recent success has been underscored by performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 2022 MTV VMAs, Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve, and more. She was nominated as a Best New Artist and performed at the People’s Choice Awards, and Apple Music selected her as one of their “5 Breakthrough Artists Of 2022.”

Tickets and VIP for the Mirror Tour are available now. For the full list of tour dates, ticket links and VIP packages, head to tour.LaurenSpencerSmith.com.

LISTEN TO “SAD FOREVER” HERE

LISTEN TO MIRROR HERE