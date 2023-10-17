Chicago post punk band La Rosa Noir, release debut album 'Arellano'

MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My Grito Industries. The release comes shortly after the roll out of standout singles off the album, including “Chicano Stomp”, “Streetlight” and “Red Motorcycle.”

"Arellano" by La Rosa Noir sets the foundation for their core sound. Embracing the beloved tones of the dark, dreamy, and warm. With familiar nods to post-punk, surf, and alt-rock. This album is two years in the making and follows 5 years of performing in the growing local Chicago music scene. Arellano is written in a story-telling style by the Chicana frontwoman Yeshi Regalado, describing the adversities and sweet moments she experienced throughout life from relationships, to punk shows in La Villita, and to even losing a mother. This album is all emotion and pure heart. La Rosa Noir present their audience with a gift that highlights both the warmth and the bite that this Midwestern city brings.

“Arellano” is available now on all streaming platforms on SoCal label My Grito Industries.