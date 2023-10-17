RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Oct 2023 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Chicago post punk band La Rosa Noir, release debut album 'Arellano'

MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My Grito Industries. The release comes shortly after the roll out of standout singles off the album, including “Chicano Stomp”, “Streetlight” and “Red Motorcycle.”

Stream 'Arellano' here:

"Arellano" by La Rosa Noir sets the foundation for their core sound. Embracing the beloved tones of the dark, dreamy, and warm. With familiar nods to post-punk, surf, and alt-rock. This album is two years in the making and follows 5 years of performing in the growing local Chicago music scene. Arellano is written in a story-telling style by the Chicana frontwoman Yeshi Regalado, describing the adversities and sweet moments she experienced throughout life from relationships, to punk shows in La Villita, and to even losing a mother. This album is all emotion and pure heart. La Rosa Noir present their audience with a gift that highlights both the warmth and the bite that this Midwestern city brings.

“Arellano” is available now on all streaming platforms on SoCal label My Grito Industries.

 

Tags
My Grito Industries Yeshi Regalado La Rosa Noir band music Songs
Related news
 | 17 Oct 2023

Rohan Solomon unveils his symphony-meets-pop concept album, 'Strung Out To Dry,' marking two decades in music

MUMBAI: New Delhi/New York-based singer-songwriter, composer and producer Rohan Solomon is ready to take listeners on an unforgettable journey with his studio album, 'Strung Out To Dry', which was released on October 12, 2023.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

Riot Games reveals new virtual band 'HEARTSTEEL' starring reimagined League of Legends champions

MUMBAI : Leading video game developer and publisher Riot Games today revealed HEARTSTEEL, an all-new virtual band starring reimagined versions of beloved League of Legends champions Ezreal (vocalist), Kayn (rapper, instrumentalist), Aphelios (instrumentalist,songwriter), Yone (producer), K’Sante

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji." This release marks another milestone in Nile's impressive career, showcasing his versatility as a musician and his unique blend of musical influences.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

LAWRENCE METAL MASSACRE Halloween Bash - Oct 21st with Dreams In Peril, SinFool, Love Like War and more!

MUMBAI : It's getting near... There's something eerie lurking in the dark trenches of Lawrence, KS' underground metal scene that is ready to rip through hell's gate and present a night of horror and metal just before Halloween this year.

read more
 | 17 Oct 2023

Orange County, CA melodic punk trio taken Days releasing new single 'Over Zelle Us' in October

MUMBAI : Singer Brent Waterworth says the track is, "a song about being true to who you are."

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM Introduces 14th Season of Its Longest Running IP Red Raas

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more

QYOU Media India and Bollywood Hungama Unite Forces to launch a Bollywood Music & Entertainment Channel on Connected TV

MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more

Whistling Woods International School of Music's Inaugural Music Marathon in association with IPRS Strikes a Chord in the Music World

MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more

BandLab Technologies appoints a Senior Advisor for AI

MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more

Superfan platform Fave strategic round nets $2M

MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Toronto's Robbi Niles : A musical virtuoso unleashes 'Fiji,' Blending R&B, pop, hip-pop, alt.rock and soca

MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji."...read more

2
Rap Flow: Your Ultimate Destination for Indian Hip-Hop on Amazon Music

MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more

3
Iconic Festival SXSW® has a new home in Sydney

MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia...read more

4
After BiggBoss Abhishek Malhan A.K.A Fukra Insaan releases his first song “Noori” as a singer alongside Komal Sahi

MUMBAI: Following his impactful appearance on Big Boss OTT season 2, Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, is returning to the music scene with "...read more

5
Lighten and Brighten up Diwali with Anemos’ music collection

MUMBAI: This Diwali, step into a world where music is not just heard but experienced, as Anemos blends the timeless allure of jukeboxes and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games