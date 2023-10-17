Chicago post punk band La Rosa Noir, release debut album 'Arellano'

MUMBAI : Born & raised in Chicago, IL, post-punk band La Rosa Noir has announced the release of the debut album “Arellano,” out today on My Grito Industries. The release comes shortly after the roll out of standout singles off the album, including “Chicano Stomp”, “Streetlight” and “Red Motorcycle.”
Stream 'Arellano' here:
"Arellano" by La Rosa Noir sets the foundation for their core sound. Embracing the beloved tones of the dark, dreamy, and warm. With familiar nods to post-punk, surf, and alt-rock. This album is two years in the making and follows 5 years of performing in the growing local Chicago music scene. Arellano is written in a story-telling style by the Chicana frontwoman Yeshi Regalado, describing the adversities and sweet moments she experienced throughout life from relationships, to punk shows in La Villita, and to even losing a mother. This album is all emotion and pure heart. La Rosa Noir present their audience with a gift that highlights both the warmth and the bite that this Midwestern city brings.
“Arellano” is available now on all streaming platforms on SoCal label My Grito Industries.
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is delighted to annoread more
MUMBAI : Having recognized the importance of offering diverse and engaging content to its viewersread more
MUMBAI: Whistling Woods International (WWI), is delighted to announce the successful completion oread more
MUMBAI - BandLab Technologies, developer of BandLab, the world’s largest social music creation plread more
MUMBAI : Fave, the platform for superfans, has secured another $2 million in an ongoing round, wread more
MUMBAI : Robbi Niles, known for his captivating sound and smooth voice, is set to mesmerize the world once again with his latest single, "Fiji."...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Hip-Hop is in the midst of an electrifying revolution, and if you're looking for the hottest tracks and the most talented artists,...read more
MUMBAI: Sydney has become the first-ever host city of an annual South by Southwest (SXSW®) event outside Austin, Texas with the inaugural Asia...read more
MUMBAI: Following his impactful appearance on Big Boss OTT season 2, Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan, is returning to the music scene with "...read more
MUMBAI: This Diwali, step into a world where music is not just heard but experienced, as Anemos blends the timeless allure of jukeboxes and...read more