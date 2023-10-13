Lauren Mia releases plant medicine inspired 'Ceremony' ahead of RE:BIRTH album

MUMBAI : Multi-disciplinary musician and producer Lauren Mia is preparing tirelessly for the release of her first full body of work RE:BIRTH, set for release on November 14th, 2023. The album’s sophomore single “Ceremony”, released on October 12th, 2023, is where RE:BIRTH’s themes of self-discovery, healing and the divine feminine take flight.

“Ceremony” is Inspired by Lauren’s own experience with sacred Plant Medicines. Intended to recreate the experience of ‘ceremony’, the song was designed to take listeners on a journey through the essence of what Plant Medicine ceremony means to her. From the peaks and valleys, trials and tribulations - the most beautiful part of ‘ceremony’ is in fact the surrender and release.

“Ceremony” is dedicated to all of those who have participated in, or facilitated these experiences and ceremonies that furthered her pursuits in self-awakening. “My intention with this track was to bring forth the feelings, frequencies, sounds, instruments and overall experience that one endures as a process of the Plant Medicine ceremony - it is not always pleasant, but the results are astronomically profound in the most positive way possible,” Lauren shares.

Aside from her captivating application of analog synthesis and unique sound design, Lauren incorporated sacred vocal mantras, instruments and sounds used in actual shamanic ceremonies. Incorporating organic elements such as water, which symbolizes spiritual purification, as well as ancient elements including Tibetan Sound Bowls and the Shell Horn, her affinity to global cultures and spirituality influence the composition of this powerful track.

The completion of Lauren Mia’s Saturn Return sees her make cosmic entry into a new decade of her life. Her first full body of work RE:BIRTH expands upon the composer's roots in Melodic Techno and Progressive House, while embodying ascension past the construct of perceived genre. The release of her first album is a vulnerable and symbolic tale of growth, self-reflection and actualization that drives through the tracks and into the spirit of her audience. Lauren is set to embark on a global tour to share her cinematic, captivating composition with dance floors around the world. Following dates scheduled in Europe, Mexico and the U.S in cities such as Berlin, Paris, Barcelona, Los Angeles and Tulum, Lauren will celebrate RE:BIRTH’s ultimate release in her home city of Los Angeles on her 30th birthday to honor the completion of her Saturn Return.

Lauren Mia’s proficiencies in analog sound design, composition and music production stem from a lifelong tenure in classically trained music. Her unique affinity to synthesize frequencies that are both impactful and driving, yet expansive and expressive, result in a unique juxtaposition that’s authentic, emotive and multi-dimensional. Her primary prerogative as a musician lies deeply in healing of the self and others, and creating meaningful connection through sound.

RE:BIRTH is the culmination of what has already been an impressive career that has seen Lauren travel the world to deliver her divine feminine energy to the stages of Tomorrowland Belgium, Steelyard London, The Brooklyn Mirage/Avant Gardner, The Concourse Project, CRSSD Day One Festival, Day of the Deadmau5 (Miami), in countless cities all over the world. She has played alongside top talent in her space including Adriatique, Mind Against, Kaskade, Fideles, AE:THER, ØOSTIL, ADANA TWINS, Franky Wah, Cristoph, Jeremy Olander, Sainte Vie, TESTPILOT for Factory93, and others. Lauren Mia’s musical catalogue has flourished, seeing her swiftly sign singles and remixes to marquee electronic imprints Anjunadeep and Rose Avenue. 2022 saw her debut on Luna Semara’s Petit Matin imprint including her ‘Eternal Existence’ EP, while also furthering her connections with fellow producers - working on multiple collaborative projects with names in the space such as Stil & Bense and Aalson and Lake Avalon.

Lauren Mia began her journey with music production in 2016 as she became an up-and-comer worth watching in genres such as progressive house and melodic techno. RE:BIRTH is not only a testament to who Lauren Mia has been, it is the manifestation of her unwavering ambition and insight as to who she continues to become as she maintains her fervent momentum. With her trajectory to-date exemplifying technical expertise in her craft as well as a forward-thinking, next generation approach to production, this next chapter will continue to propel Lauren further into prominence as a unique force in electronic music.