'My Love Mine All Mine' from Mitski’s new album achieving impressive milestones in Southeast asia and across the globe

MUMBAI : Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter, Mitski is captivating audiences across the globe with her latest single, "My Love Mine All Mine" taken from her 7th album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, released via Dead Oceans. The single's captivating melodies and evocative lyrics have resonated deeply with audiences worldwide including in Southeast Asia - its streaming volume has quintupled since release day, amassing an impressive 61 million streams to-date.

Boasting an impressive 145 Spotify Chart entries, “My Love Mine All Mine” has soared to the top of the Viral 50 Chart in Singapore and Malaysia, while claiming Top 3 positions in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Its presence on the Spotify Daily Charts as well as Weekly Charts is equally remarkable, ranking in the Top 15 in Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, the United States, and the Global charts.

The success of “My Love Mine All Mine” extends to TikTok, claiming the #1 spot on the platform’s Viral 50 chart with 650,000 TikTok videos created using the official sound and an astonishing 1.2 billion views. On Apple Music it has achieved Alternative Chart entries in 82 countries, reaching #1 in Vietnam, #2 in Singapore, #3 in Malaysia as well as the US, and #5 in the Philippines. The single made its mark on the streaming service’s All Genre Charts as well, with both the Philippines and Singapore edging into the Top 30 positions. Additionally on the Shazam charts it ranks in the Top 20 in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.

“My Love Mine All Mine” is an instant classic, hailed by Exclaim! as “both heartbreaking and hopeful, the kind of careful balance that Mitski has fine tuned in the decade since her debut.” It’s the beating heart of the album, wherein the singer imagines their love shining down on the earth from the moon, long after the speaker is gone: “Moon, a hole of light/Through the big top tent up high/Here before and after me/Shining down on me/Moon, tell me if I could/Send up my heart to you/So when I die, which I must do/Could it shine down here with you.”

Watch the A.G. Rojas-directed video for “My Love Mine All Mine” here

Mitski’s most sonically expansive, epic, and wise album to-date, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We was produced with Patrick Hyland and recorded at both the Bomb Shelter in East Nashville and Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, incorporating an orchestra arranged and conducted by Drew Erickson as well as a full choir of 17 people — 12 in Los Angeles and 5 in Nashville — arranged by Mitski. For the first time it felt important to Mitski to have a band recording live together in the studio to create this new sublime sound.

Mitski wrote these songs in little bursts over the past few years, and they feel informed by moments of noticing – noticing a sound that’s out of place, a building that groans in decay, an opinion that splits a room, a feeling that can’t be contained in a body. The album is full of the ache of the grown-up, seemingly mundane heartbreaks and joys that are often unsung but feel enormous. From the bottom of a glass, to a driveway slushy with memory and snow, to a freight train barreling through the Midwest, and all the way to the moon, it feels like everything, and everyone, is crying out, screaming in pain, arching towards love.

Listen to/Purchase The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We



Watch the “Bug Like an Angel” Video

Watch Lyric Video for “Star”

Watch Lyric Video for “Heaven”