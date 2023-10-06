KING KAOS release new official video for 'Buried Alive'

MUMBAI : Buried Alive, from metal group King Kaos, touches on the darker side of human nature. It's about a person who embraces their evil nature regardless of the consequences.

King Kaos are an LA-based metal band melding thrash, black, and power-metal for a dark, powerful sound. The video single is from the EP Wasteland!

King Kaos are:

Kon Cornier – Vocals | Erik Escobedo – Guitar | Anton Peterson – Drums | Michael Dwyer – Bass

KING KAOS - Buried Alive [Official Video]

Taken from the EP: Wasteland

Band links: Official Website | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | On Sliptrick