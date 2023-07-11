RadioandMusic
Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra open up on their sizzling chemistry and creating onscreen magic for their upcoming monsoon number 'Baarishon'

MUMBAI: Monsoon and Romance can never go wrong and once again, Payal Dev, in collaboration with label Apni Dhun, is all set for her upcoming song titled 'Baarishon'. The monsoon anthem features Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra.

The poster of the song is already out and it has been creating waves ever since! The audience is going gaga over Akanksha and Sharad’s intense chemistry. Given the weather the song looks like a perfect monsoon anthem for all the listeners out there.

Recently actress Akanksha Puri opened up on her experience of working with Sharad and shooting for this song. She shared, “Baarishon is our first music video together. Even though we have worked together earlier this has been an opportunity we were waiting for a long time. With Baarishon we are glad that finally we have done a music video together. Baarishon brings back the essence and feel of the melodies we had in the 90’s. The song absolutely delivers the romantic and steamy vibes from the old times with a modern touch”.

She further added, “It was an immediate yes for Baarishon. I had always manifested being a part of such a sizzling Rain song and the dream just came true with Baarishon.According to me, the romance in the rain makes this song the most special for me”.

Sharad Malhotra shared, “Baarishon was my first music video shot in the rain. Great experience with the music, collaborations, and working with Akanksha. She's a professional, easygoing girl, making co-actors comfortable. We had fun shooting the video. It was a nice experience with Akanksha, and she knows her strengths and weaknesses. People are praising our chemistry on screen. Expecting cute, melodic, and filmy elements in the song. Hoping for a positive response as a new on-screen pair”.

He further opens up on what made him say yes to the song. Sharad added, “I agreed to the project because it's my third or fourth collaboration with Payal. We have a great working relationship and enjoy working together. Payal is incredibly talented, especially with her vocals, and a pleasure to work with. Her husband, Aditya, is the producer and they both prioritize quality work. The video was shot on a grand scale and the music and melody are impressive. Aditya even managed to bring Udit Narayanji on board, which was a great addition and a dream come true for me. Everything fell into place perfectly, and I believe audiences will enjoy the track. Fingers crossed for a positive response”.

Music production & arrangement by Aditya Dev, the song is sung be the most loved duo Udit Narayan and Payal Dev and beautiful lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. The audio of the song is out on all the platforms and the much awaited video releases on July 11, 2023 on Apni Dhun’s official YouTube channel.

