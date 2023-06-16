Birthday Special: 'Mohabbat' - Amaal Mallik's Song an Ode to Yash Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic romance era

MUMBAI: Renowned as the Melody King, Amaal Mallik has consistently touched hearts with his soul-stirring music. His remarkable contribution to Hindi cinema includes an array of unforgettable love songs like 'Soch Na Sake,' 'Kaun Tujhe,' 'Buddhu Sa Mann,' 'Sooraj Dooba Hain,' 'Bol Do Na Zara,' 'Jab Tak,' and many more. Now, he presents another beautiful love song, paying tribute to the legendary late filmmaker Yash Chopra and the King of Romance himself, Shah Rukh Khan as he completed the 111th song on digital.

Titled 'Mohabbat,' this beautiful song takes viewers on a visual journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh, reminiscent of a classic Bollywood film. Amaal Mallik's sweet and melodious voice, combined with the soul-stirring lyrics, guarantees that this song will soar to the top of the charts and carve a special place in the hearts of millions.

Reflecting on the significance of his latest song and his admiration for the legends of the romance genre,Amaal said "Shooting 'Mohabbat' in Ladakh was an incredible adventure. The lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures tested our limits. As I stood amidst those breathtaking landscapes, I couldn't help but imagine how Shah Rukh Khan and Yash ji must have overcome similar challenges for their iconic scenes. It was my way of recreating that magic and paying homage to them. Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra ji's films introduced me to the world of romance, and 'Mohabbat' is my humble creation in that same spirit."

Composed & Sung by Amaal Mallik, penned by Vayu, and Directed by Krish Trivedi.

The song is out now!