News |  16 Jun 2023 19:02 |  By RnMTeam

Amaal Mallik's 'Mohabbat' is an ode to Yash Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Amaal Mallik, who is known for 'Kar Gayi Chull', 'Buddhu Sa Mann', 'Besabriyaan', has released a new romantic number 'Mohabbat' on the occasion of his birthday on Friday.

The song pays tribute to the late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on the significance of his latest track and his admiration for the legends of love, Amaal said: "Shooting 'Mohabbat' in Ladakh was an incredible adventure. The lack of oxygen and freezing temperatures tested our limits. As I stood amidst those breathtaking landscapes, I couldn't help but imagine how Shah Rukh Khan and Yash ji must have overcome similar challenges for their iconic scenes."

He further mentioned: "It was my way of recreating that magic and paying homage to them. Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra ji's films introduced me to the world of romance, and 'Mohabbat' is my humble creation in that same spirit."

Having done various music productions, Amaal Malik though best known for his romantic tracks has a varied discography, having contributed various numbers to Bollywood movies such as 'Jai Ho', 'Airlift', 'Sarbjit', 'Bell Bottom', 'Baaghi' and several others which shows his unique range going from romantic tracks to darker and morose songs and even inspirational numbers.

The lyrics for 'Mohabbat' have been penned by Vayu with Amaal going behind the mic.

'Mohobbat' marks the singer's 111th track and oozes a powerful and passionate romance, which is only further amplified by the beautiful and breathtaking landscapes of Ladakh and the simplicity of the music video.

A mixture of electronic pop, folk and even some classic Bollywood music of old, the track's simplicity and Amaal's mellifluous and passionate delivery combined with the great lyrics, really sells the romantic mood.

The track features great production, which makes all the background instrumentation audible, while also providing enough breathing room for Amaal Malik's vocals to shine through and never overtake them.

The song has been produced by Vaibhav Pani, with the music video directed by Krish Trivedi.

The song, released under the label of T-Series, is available to stream across major audio streaming platforms.

(SOURCE: IANS)

