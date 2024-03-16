It’s an occasion which will showcase that I can do all sorts of genres even while performing on stage just like I do in my music” - Amaal Mallik opens up on Igniting Holi Magic at Dunk Fest 2.0!

MUMBAI: Singer and composer extraordinaire, Amaal Mallik, renowned for his soul-stirring melodies and electrifying performances, is all set to grace the much-awaited Holi extravaganza, Dunk Fest 2.0. As anticipation mounts for this vibrant celebration of colors and music, fans are eager to witness Amaal Mallik weave his musical magic on stage.

Amaal Mallik, known for a string of chart-topping hits including "Sooraj Dooba Hai," "Kar Gayi Chull," "Sau Aasmaan Ko," and "Aashiq Surrender Hua," is poised to captivate audiences with his dynamic range of performances. In an exclusive interview, Amaal shares his excitement about performing at the upcoming Holi festival.

"Obviously, from my performance, a lot is going to be conveyed because people feel that I am this romantic music composer, which I am," Amaal reflects. "I'm proud to be that. But you know, being someone who can do both, dance music and romantic music is something that people don't know that I can perform as well."

When asked about the emotions he aims to evoke through his Holi performance, Amaal emphasizes the festival's essence of color and joy. "Holi is a festival of color and joy. I feel my songs are such that the audience loves to groove on. May it be 'Sooraj Dooba Hai' or 'Sau Aasman Ko,' the audience always has felt emotions of joy and soulfulness."

Expressing his gratitude towards his audience, Amaal adds, "I'd want to convey gratitude to the audience who has given me and my music immense love."

As for infusing the essence of Holi into his performance, Amaal teases, "I'd like to infuse the energy we all will have during Holi and give a power-pack performance. And just enjoy performing my music for the audience. To see any surprises, make sure you come to see the show and enjoy it live."

The much-anticipated ‘Dunk Fest 2.0’ is scheduled to take place on 25th March at JVPD ground, Juhu. Presented by Jim Beam, and organized by Sudipan Das (Founder, Eminent Entertainment) and Hitesh Keswani (Managing Director, Aspect Hospitality), the tickets for the show are available on ‘Paytm Insider’ & ‘Paytm App’. With promises of electrifying performances and surprises in store, Amaal Mallik's presence at Dunk Fest 2.0 promises to elevate the festivities to new heights of musical ecstasy.