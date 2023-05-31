Love Ghost and Blnko releases "Veneno", single incorporates Latin rock and American pop-punk elements

MUMBAI: Veneno is the collaboration between Mexican artist Blnko’s “contenido emo-kawaii” and Los Angeles artist Love Ghost’s “emo trap rock” styles. Produced by Mexico’s SAGA (L-Gante, C- Kan, Malilla), the song incorporates Latin rock and American pop-punk elements. The lyrics by Love Ghost’s Finnegan Bell and Blnko are sung in Spanish and English. The song will be performed live on June 10th as Blnko and Love Ghost share the stage at Indie Foro Rocks in Mexico City.
Love Ghost’s Finnegan Bell is currently in Mexico writing and recording with many Latin artists, including Dan Garcia, Ritorukai, Go Golden Junk, FLVCKKA, Phyzh Eye, Josue, Young Dupe, Blnko and many others. Producers they are working with in Mexico include Shantra (Santa Fe Klan’s latest album), BrunOG (Latin Grammy nominee) and SAGA. They have several other songs coming this year including “Dopeman” with Ghana afrobeat artist Camidoh, and “You Know Why” with Marilyn Manson guitar player and producer Tim Skold. They will also be releasing an entire album produced by Mike Summers (Tech N9ne) toward the end of the year.
"Veneno"
