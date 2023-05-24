RadioandMusic
News |  24 May 2023 19:33 |  By RnMTeam

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack in PDA a month after rekindling romance

MUMBAI: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello enjoyed a romantic stroll in New York as their relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

The loved-up couple, who split in 2021 after two years of dating, rekindled their romance last month after they were seen kissing and cuddling at Coachella, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Camila and Shawn decided to treat themselves to a coffee date and they were all smiles as they held hands while exploring the Big Apple. The couple both opted for casual outfits, with Camila wearing a pair of distressed jeans and a plain white crop top.

As per Mirror.co.uk, she also opted for a black leather jacket and kept her belongings safe in a backpack.

Shawn also opted for a pair of light-blue jeans and dark backpack. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the singer showed off his muscles and tattoos by wearing a brown vest top.

Their latest date comes after a source revealed the couple have been secretly dating for work, having realised just how "special" their relationship is after they split.

"They have hung out several times with friends and alone in recent weeks. They are seeing where things go," the source told the publication.

(SOURCE:IANS)

