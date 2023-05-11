RadioandMusic
News |  11 May 2023 10:46 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka felt like a 'doormat' in relationships before she met Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has talked about feeling like a "doormat" in her relationships before meeting her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas.

She revealed in the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about how most of the men she had dated made her think of herself as a 'doormat'.

During the podcast, the actress was asked if she had any pattern while choosing her romantic partner.

She said: "I went from relationship to relationship to relationship. I did not give myself time at all between relationships, till my last one. I always ended up dating the actors that I worked with or the people that I met on my set.

"I just thought I had an idea of what a relationship should be like, and I kept seeking that and trying to fit the people that came into my life into my idea of that relationship."

Priyanka shared that she decided to give herself sometime before she met Nick.

"The repeating of the mistake was always feeling like, I need to be the caretaker, always feeling like it's okay to cancel my job or my work or my meeting or my priority to make sure that he's propped up. It was so normalised in my brain for so long that I ended up giving the power in such a skewed way that I never stood up for myself."

"I literally would become like a doormat and I was like, okay, that's fine because, you know, that's what women have been told for such a long time that our role is to glue the family together or you've got to make your man feel comfortable when he comes back home," recalled Priyanka.

She said she soon realised she was being "self-destructive" and started feeling 'invisible' in her relationships.

(SOURCE:IANS)

