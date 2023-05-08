RadioandMusic
News |  08 May 2023 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Out today: Congo Natty's vinyl drop of critically acclaimed Ancestorz (Rootz Of Jungle)!

MUMBAI:  Following the digital release of his most ambitious album to date last year, jungle pioneer Congo Natty returns for 2023 with a special vinyl drop of his latest album Ancestorz (Rootz Of Jungle).

Marking his biggest body of work yet with 31 tracks, Congo Natty’s special vinyl edition of Ancestorz (Rootz Of Jungle) is cut down to nine key tracks. Handpicking the tracks from the album himself, he presses Music 4 Da Soul feat. Courtney Melody, Garden Of Life (Tenor Fly Tribute) (feat. Simon Law, Lij Tafari, Shabaka Hutchings, Orphy Robinson), Athos (feat. Lij Tafari), Ancestorz (Jungle Fari) (feat. Eva Lazarus + Blackout JA), Tottenham Story (feat. Akala, Shabaka Hutchings), Jungle Defender, Postcode Dance (feat. Martha Cecilia, Nãnci Corriea, Phoebs), Samurai Junglist (feat. Junglist Youths, CJ Joe Fareast) and Senegal (feat. Oprhy Robinson, Shabaka Hutchings) to make up his vinyl version of the critically acclaimed project.

Receiving widespread praise from the album including support from BBC Radio 1, 6 Music, BBC Radio 1 Xtra, Radio X, NTS, Rinse FM, CLASH, DJ Mag, Mixmag, NME, Resident Advisor, UKF and more, Mikail Tafari aka Congo Natty continues demonstrate the growing relevance and importance of jungle music to this day. Nine years after critically acclaimed album Jungle Revolution, Congo Natty levelled up once again, taking listeners on a boundary crossing journey exploring jungle, D&B, reggae, jazz, hip-hop and beyond.

Representing the global diaspora and giving a voice to the people on the new album, Congo Natty tells the most important story jungle music can tell whilst documenting the uprising and reflecting on where mankind, culture and the journey is at in the present day.

Son of a Jamaican soundman father and Welsh mother, raised in the concrete jungle of Broadwater Farm in Tottenham, music has run through this lion’s veins ever since he DJ’d at illegal dances in the 80s before flourishing as an artist across multiple disciplines and aliases. All chapters in Mikail’s life have their own story, legacy and footprint in UK music culture including Double Trouble, Rebel MC, Tribe Of Issacher, X Project, Blackstar, Conquering Lion and, the most enduring of all, Congo Natty - a name synonymous with the foundations of jungle music.

With a five decade deep discography spanning seminal and timeless releases like Junglist, Under Mi Sensei, Get Wild, Kunta Kinte, Jah Sunshin’, Original Ses and more, Congo Natty has played a founding and hugely influential role in one of the most phenomenal, boundary breaking music movements the UK has ever known.

Remaining on the front line of the musical rebellion to this day, Mikail understands the jungle's power to unite and break barriers. Weaving positive affirmations of his spiritual life as a Rastafarian into his song writing, he has been an consistent protagonist in the jungle uprising since the early 90s. Forever humble, he seeks to spread more positivity and encourage unity, whilst focusing on the new generation who will carry his torch into the next five decades.

Continuing to spread the Congo Natty message as a performer, musician, label owner, pioneer, revolutionary, humanitarian and father, Ancestorz (Rootz Of Jungle) has found a place as the legendary producer’s most personal, expert and timeless album to date in his finest chapter yet.

Congo Natty - Ancestorz (Rootz Of Jungle) [Vinyl Edition]  is out now via New State.

