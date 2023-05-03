Punjab court stays release of 'Jodi Teri Meri' starring Dosanjh

MUMBAI: A court in Punjab's Ludhiana has stayed the release of Punjabi film 'Jodi Teri Meri', a biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on the late Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot Kaur.
The film is slated for release on May 5.
Civil Judge (Junior Division) Karandeep Kaur has ordered to issue summons to Dosanjh, actress Nimrat Khaira, Gurmail Kaur, the wife of Chamkila, Karaj Gill of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Daljit Thind of Daljit Motions Films returnable by May 8, the next date of hearing.
The order on Tuesday came weeks after another court in Ludhiana had stayed the "broadcast, release and streaming" of another biopic on the couple, titled 'Chamkila'.
Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down on March 8, 1988, during militancy in Punjab.
"From the documents, a prima facie case is made out in favour of plaintiff (Ishdeep Randhawa). Balance of convenience is also in his favour and if defendants are not restrained from releasing the film 'Jodi Teri Meri", then an irreparable loss will be caused to the plaintiff, which cannot be compensated with any cost," says the order.
"Accordingly, defendants are hereby restrained from releasing the film on May 5 except in due course of law till next date of hearing (May 8)," added the order.
