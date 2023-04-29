RadioandMusic
AWARD-WINNING HIT-MAKERS THE LOVE JUNKIES RAISE $130,000 AT SOLD-OUT "COULDA, SHOULDA, WOULDA" EVENT BENEFITING MUSIC HEALTH ALLIANCE

MUMBAI Music Health Alliance (MHA) hosted its second Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda event Tuesday night at City Winery, an intimate evening of songs and stories headlined by award-winning artists and songwriters, The Love Junkies comprised of Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, and Liz Rose. The event, presented by Amazon and hosted by Ashley Eicher, included guitars generously provided by Gibson for a live auction, and raised $130,000 to support the Nashville-based nonprofit's free healthcare programs and life-saving advocacy services.

"Wow! We are so incredibly humbled and grateful for the overwhelming success of our sold-out annual Coulda, Shoulda, Woulda event," shared Tatum Hauck Allsep, Founder & CEO, Music Health Alliance. "What an unforgettable, emotionally charged, one-of-a-kind peek behind the curtain of songwriting's very best. Thanks to the immense talent and generosity of these three women, we received vital support of our mission to Heal The Music."

For every $1 donation, MHA provides $30 in life-saving healthcare resources to Heal The Music. The powerhouse team of 16 assists music industry professionals with an entire spectrum of healthcare needs. In its first 10 years, MHA has provided free healthcare advocacy and support to more than 20,000 clients in 50 states, saving more than $100M in healthcare costs for the music community nationwide.

L-R: Ashley Eicher (AE Entertainment), Courtney Ross (Amazon), Tatum Hauck Allsep (Music Health Alliance), Liz Rose, Lori McKenna, Hillary Lindsey (The Love Junkies)

L-R: Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose (The Love Junkies)

Games