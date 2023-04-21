RadioandMusic
News |  21 Apr 2023 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Eelke Kleijn and Lee Cabrera turn back time with glistening new single 'Self Control'

MUMBAI: Dutch standout Eelke Kleijn is unveiling his newest single, linking musical talents with none other than Lee Cabrera for the electrifying future favorite, “Self Control.” Landing on Eelke's very own DAYS like NIGHTS label, “Self Control” captures the magic of Laura Branigan’s 1984 single of the same name, satiating retro tastes while lighting the fuse for the dancefloors today. Throw on your favorite sequin, as Eelke Kleijn and Lee Cabrera’s disco-drenched new single is out everywhere on April 21.

Having cemented himself as one of the scene’s most alluring and multi-talented producers with his 2020 LP “Oscillations”, Eelke Kleijn has proven time after time that he’s simply cut from a different cloth. Over the years, the Rotterdam-based producer’s unrivaled and chameleonic ability to don different styles has not only blossomed into a truly impressive discography, but one that’s brimming with multi-genre hits. From 2014's acoustic "Mistakes I've Made" to the more recent and nuanced "Transmission" (which recently saw remixes from fellow Dutch stars Armin van Buuren and Joris Voorn) Eelke Kleijn has long proven himself as worth the follow. Now applying his mature studio touch to Laura Branigan's "Self Control" Eelke presents a new shade to his effervescent musical style, one lush with otherworldly FX and downright contagious grooves.

A proven innovator when it comes to the infectious rhythms of modern disco-house, Lee Cabrera makes for a perfect musical compliment to Eelke Kleijn on "Self Control." Having already asserted his sonic brand with releases like "Gimme Gimme Gimme," Cabrera's productions have long been hitting the decks of DJs like Fisher, Diplo, Seth Troxler, and Chris Lake.

A sign of the upbeat spring and summer months ahead, Eelke Kleijn and Lee Cabrera’s new shimmy-inducing single is set for a worldwide release on April 21.

