RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Apr 2023 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Ocean announce new 'spiritual and contemplative' album 'Tu Hai'

MUMBAI: Indian folk fusion band, Indian Ocean has announced the release of their eighth album 'Tu Hai' which arrives on May 5.

Their forthcoming 6-track release attempts to showcase the evolution of the band's signature sound as well sample the musical diversity for which they are celebrated and loved.

Themes of climate change and philosophical musings form a pivotal part of the album paying a tribute to the band's long-standing commitment to sustainability and the environment which has been a defining feature of their music since their inception.

The album also plays host to an eclectic mix of collaborators such as Grammy Award winning percussionist Vikku Vinayakram, storyteller Varun Grover and American saxophonist George Brooks, bringing to life striking lyrics and intriguing compositions.

Rahul Ram, bass guitarist and vocalist of the band states: "The album is spiritual and contemplative and a transformative expedition that has been in the works for many years. We completed the production in 2019 but there was an unfortunate pandemic outbreak and we had to rethink our plans."

"During the lockdown, the importance of how we need to cooperate and coexist with nature became such a glaring hard truth and that if we give nature a chance, it will recuperate."

He added: "This album is a tribute to that universal thought as well as a friendly reminder to all of humanity to make sustainably wise choices that are not just fodder for your outer appearances but also a haven for your inner temple. We are just very grateful and happy that we can finally hit the road and take this album to different parts of the country over the next few months with the Tu Hai India Tour."

(SOURCE: IANS)

Tags
Indian Folk Indian Ocean Vikku Vinayakram Varun Grover George Brooks Rahul Ram Songs music
Related news
 | 17 Apr 2023

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old performed his two-hour show which included surprise cameos from Post Malone and Jhayco, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Show with Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik's nine-city India tour

MUMBAI: Tajikstani singer and former 'Bigg Boss 16' contestant Abdu Rozik, is all set to embark on a thrilling nine-city tour across India, starting on April 30.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Lizzo says she is 'the beauty standard' as she celebrates her body

MUMBAI: Lizzo celebrated her body in a candid video she shared on Instagram. The 34-year-old was previously subject to malicious comments on social media over her weight but fans jumped to her defence, reports Mirror.co.uk.

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden and Lisa say non-film music is on the right track

MUMBAI: Indie artistes Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as guests on the Renil Abraham's popular chat show 'By Invite Only', were unanimous in their view that non-film music has come of age -- and how!

read more
 | 17 Apr 2023

Nick Jonas shares pic of daughter Malti's 'first soundcheck' at Royal Albert Hall

MUMBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American popstar husband Nick Jonas shared pictures, including that of their daughter Malti's "first soundcheck" at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

read more

RnM Biz

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

Music Copyright Society IPRS reaches out to lyricists, composers & publishers in Patna through its Member Outreach and Enrolment programme

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the government-authorized music copyrread more

Moises, the Complementary AI App for Musicians, Reaches 30mn+ Users

Building on $10.25m in investment, Moises lets tens of millions of creators supercharge their music...read more

Revolutionizing The Music Industry: CLIMAX Launches Groundbreaking New Algorithm plus Chart To Rank Top 100 DJ's

MUMBAI: As the first of its kind to use 100% factual data, the algorithm provides the most accuraread more

Hungama Digital announces the list of 50 Women Game Changers 2023

MUMBAI: Hungama Digital Media, India's leading digital entertainment company, unveils the honourread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen kissing at Coachella, a year after break-up

MUMBAI: Singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were captured spending time together while attending Coachella in California, on Friday. A video...read more

2
Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

MUMBAI: Kendall Jenner's new boyfriend Bad Bunny divided fans when he poked fun at her ex Harry Styles during his Coachella. The 29-year-old...read more

3
Lauren Spencer Smith connects with Gayle and EM Beihold for pop anthem 'Fantasy'

“Spencer Smith’s soulful, slightly serrated voice is of the sing-the-phone-book variety: one of those natural wonders that can move listeners no...read more

4
BTS to release soundtrack for upcoming Korean animated TV series

MUMBAI: K-pop supergroup BTS will release the lead song for the original soundtrack of a Korean TV animation series set to go on air next month. It...read more

5
Indie artistes Anuv, Zaeden and Lisa say non-film music is on the right track

MUMBAI: Indie artistes Anuv Jain, Zaeden and Lisa Mishra, who appeared as guests on the Renil Abraham's popular chat show 'By Invite Only', were...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games