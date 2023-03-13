Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the upcoming music concerts festival organised by Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego a non-profit organisation.
The Indian Fine Arts Academy is celebrating their sixteenth annual Indian Music Festival in La Jolla from March 30 through April 2, 2023 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS California. Forty-two eminent vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists from India will perform at this festival. In addition to this a roster of foreign artists, talented and well-reputed dancers and musicians from the U.S. will also be participating in the festival.
Kala Ramnath, an internationally acclaimed artist and one of India's finest violinists, has been a pioneer in promoting Indian classical music globally. With her unique style and virtuosity, she has won accolades from audiences and critics alike. Her playing is characterised by her incredible speed and dexterity, remarkable control of the bow, and an extraordinary ability to bring out the subtleties of the ragas by making her violin sing. Her performances range from the traditional styles to the more experimental directions of improvisation. Her playing is deeply rooted in the traditional styles of Indian classical music, yet she has the ability to take her audience to new levels of musical exploration.
Expressing her gratitude on being selected for the award, Kala Ramnath said, "I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award from the Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego. It has been a lifelong passion to promote and showcase the beauty of Indian classical music, and I am grateful for the recognition of my work."
The Sangita Vidya Nidhi award has previously honoured Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar, Dr. Balamuralikrishna, Sri Lalgudi Jayaraman, Sri. RK Srikantan, Dr. N. Ramani, Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Sri. Trichur Ramachandran, Smt. Sudha Ragunathan, Sri. CV Chandrasekhar, Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Sri. Trichy Sankaran, Drs. Raja and Radha Reddy, Sri. T.S.R. Krishnan, Sri. N. Murali, Smt. Aruna Sairam, Dr. L. Subramanyam, Pt. VishwaMohan Bhatt, Dr. Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty, Sri. A.K. Palanivel, Sri. V.V. Subramanyam, Sri. Chitravina Ravikiran, Smt. Priyadarsini Govind, Sri. Neyveli Santhanagopalan, and Smt. Sujata Mohapatra.
The Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego is delighted to recognize and celebrate Kala Ramnath's outstanding contributions to Indian classical music. The award ceremony will take place on the 1st April 2023. Kala Ramnath will also be performing for the music concerts festival on 31st of March 2023.
MUMBAI: Live ticketing and entertainment platform Skillbox has announced the launch of its artistread more
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced the launread more
MUMBAI: In a survey dread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network has collaborated witread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network, introduced an read more
MUMBAI: Enter Shikari have released "Bloodshot", the third single to be taken from their highly-anticipated forthcoming album 'A Kiss For The Whole...read more
MUMBAI: RRR’s electrifying dance number Naatu Naatu bestowed with Best Original Song at the prestigious Oscars Yet another history is created, SS...read more
MUMBAI: NEXA Music is all set to announce the 4 Super winners from Season 2. A first-of-its-kind initiative, NEXA Music is a platform curated to...read more
MUMBAI: Today Dutch singer-songwriter and Eurovision Song Contest winner Duncan Laurence releases his new single Skyboy. Skyboy is the follow-up to...read more
MUMBAI: UK Top 10 hitmaker Karen Harding has released her brand new single ‘Back To You’ via Ultra Records / Sony Music. It is the latest song to be...read more