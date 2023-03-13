Vidushi Kala Ramnath to be Honoured with Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award at San Diego Music Festival

MUMBAI: The singing Violinist Vidushi Kala Ramnath will be honoured with the prestigious “Sangita Vidya Nidhi” lifetime achievement award during the upcoming music concerts festival organised by Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego a non-profit organisation.

The Indian Fine Arts Academy is celebrating their sixteenth annual Indian Music Festival in La Jolla from March 30 through April 2, 2023 at the David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre, JACOBS FAMILY CAMPUS California. Forty-two eminent vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists from India will perform at this festival. In addition to this a roster of foreign artists, talented and well-reputed dancers and musicians from the U.S. will also be participating in the festival.

Kala Ramnath, an internationally acclaimed artist and one of India's finest violinists, has been a pioneer in promoting Indian classical music globally. With her unique style and virtuosity, she has won accolades from audiences and critics alike. Her playing is characterised by her incredible speed and dexterity, remarkable control of the bow, and an extraordinary ability to bring out the subtleties of the ragas by making her violin sing. Her performances range from the traditional styles to the more experimental directions of improvisation. Her playing is deeply rooted in the traditional styles of Indian classical music, yet she has the ability to take her audience to new levels of musical exploration.

Expressing her gratitude on being selected for the award, Kala Ramnath said, "I am truly humbled and honoured to receive this prestigious award from the Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego. It has been a lifelong passion to promote and showcase the beauty of Indian classical music, and I am grateful for the recognition of my work."

The Sangita Vidya Nidhi award has previously honoured Bharat Ratna Ravi Shankar, Dr. Balamuralikrishna, Sri Lalgudi Jayaraman, Sri. RK Srikantan, Dr. N. Ramani, Pt. Ajoy Chakraborty, Sri. Trichur Ramachandran, Smt. Sudha Ragunathan, Sri. CV Chandrasekhar, Dr. Sonal Mansingh, Sri. Trichy Sankaran, Drs. Raja and Radha Reddy, Sri. T.S.R. Krishnan, Sri. N. Murali, Smt. Aruna Sairam, Dr. L. Subramanyam, Pt. VishwaMohan Bhatt, Dr. Nalli Kuppuswamy Chetty, Sri. A.K. Palanivel, Sri. V.V. Subramanyam, Sri. Chitravina Ravikiran, Smt. Priyadarsini Govind, Sri. Neyveli Santhanagopalan, and Smt. Sujata Mohapatra.

The Indian Fine Arts Academy of San Diego is delighted to recognize and celebrate Kala Ramnath's outstanding contributions to Indian classical music. The award ceremony will take place on the 1st April 2023. Kala Ramnath will also be performing for the music concerts festival on 31st of March 2023.