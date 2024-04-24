RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Apr 2024 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their long and colourful musical life. Naturally, it’s a collaborative and generous one on forthcoming ‘Posse EP Volume 2’, out 12th July on new label home Ninja Tune. Across its five tracks band founder and central figure Joe Mount shifts into the role of producer, creating musical worlds where new singers and artists can add their voice to Mount’s celebratory instrumentals.

Alongside the announcement Mount shares “With Balance (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen)” - an understated ballad spun with pastel-plucked guitars and hazy, interwoven vocal lines until the mighty Joshua Idehen lands, dispensing deep grounded power and wordplay. In Metronomy’s hands, unique voices can come together, in harmony. The single arrives shortly after the release of “Nice Town” - a collaboration with New York by way of Houston artist Pan Amsterdam - and is released alongside a striking official video directed and produced by global creative agencies Wieden+Kennedy, Immigrant Studio and Wake The Town.

“This video is the perfect visual extension of the Posse E.P ethos” Mount comments. “It’s another step in the collaborative process of making the song and I love how it highlights new artists and ideas. I also love it when I’m not in a video because I can enjoy it the same way that everyone else does.”

Elsewhere on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ we see Mount collaborate with Miki, Faux Real, Nourished by Time, Lynks, SPIDER, Master Peace and TaliaBle. The era of the Posse EPs first reached fans in September 2021, when Mount released Volume 1, a five track collaboration with a bubbling selection of new friends including Peckham’s Pinty and Biig Piig. The following year he released the most recent Metronomy album, 'Small World', which continued the party by inviting artists from Nadeem Din-Gabisi to Katy J Pearson onto a special remix edition.

Metronomy’s Posse EPs represent a way of continuing to connect to new music whilst embracing their own long view and decades in the dance. “It’s realising you have a value within the music industry” Mount comments, “for newer artists you can do something. You have a reach they don’t and they’re excited by it. It’s a great way of feeling connected to a wave like the one I was part of”. It’s revivifying and energising, for the artist as much as for us the listeners. “The more I do stuff with other people the more excited I get about doing my own music again... For me it’s a way of separating myself from the last 20 years of what I’ve done. You want to be proud of it – and then move on.”

“With Balance (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen)” is out now, with ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ out 12th July on vinyl and digital. Pre-order here

Tags
Miki Faux Real Nourished by Time Lynks SPIDER Master Peace TaliaBle music Songs
Related news
 | 24 Apr 2024

KING shares teaser of new song 'BUMPA'

MUMBAI: India's most populous rapper KING and international fame Jason Durelo have collaborated for a song. They will soon drop their new single 'BUMPA' will be releasing on 26th April 2024. KING has shared the news on social media.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh launch music label 'Navaami Music'

MUMBAI: Navaami Music is another feather in the cap of the Comedy Couple, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya launched their music label.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Saudi Thrash Metal maniacs DUNE unveil explosive single "Refuge" from debut EP “Years Of Chains” out May 2024

MUMBAI: Dune, the relentless force in the world of thrash metal, announces the release of their first lyric video for the single “Refuge” a relentless anthem from their debut EP “Years Of Chains”, which is being unleashed this coming May 2024.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

Witness first ever K-Pop and Assamese collab where Aoora has featured, sung Bihu song titled 'Oi Nasoni' along side famous Assamese fame Nilotpal Bora

MUMBAI: Distinguished K-pop virtuoso, Aoora, transcends cultural boundaries with his groundbreaking collaboration, "Oi Nasoni," marking his triumphant entry into the vibrant world of Assamese music.

read more
 | 24 Apr 2024

British Rapper Sliime and Producer Farooq 'Got Audio' team up with Def Jam Recordings India for debut single

MUMBAI: Breakthrough British rapper and songwriter Sliime, in collaboration with renowned producer Farooq ‘Got Audio,’ known for his trending audio mashups has dropped their highly anticipated debut single, "Welcome To The Party," with the prestigious Def Jam Recordings India.

read more

RnM Biz

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of read more

Red FM’s Poila Boithak became a Three-Day Celebration!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourtread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
KING shares teaser of new song 'BUMPA'

MUMBAI: India's most populous rapper KING and international fame Jason Durelo have collaborated for a song. They will soon drop their new single '...read more

2
Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh launch music label 'Navaami Music'

MUMBAI: Navaami Music is another feather in the cap of the Comedy Couple, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya launched their music label. Their new...read more

3
Global Superstar Hugel takes over Pacha Ibiza Sept 2nd & 9th!

MUMBAI: Global superstar HUGEL takes over Pacha Ibiza for two epic nights this September - on Monday, 2, and Monday, 9! With more than 900 million...read more

4
Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their...read more

5
Holysseus Fly shares new live video for latest single Out Of This World

MUMBAI: Just a few weeks on from sharing her most recent single, Out Of This World, on International Women’s Day, Holysseus Fly returns with a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games