Metronomy announces 'Posse EP Volume 2' alongside new single 'With Balance'

MUMBAI: Esteemed purveyors of some of the world’s best-loved and eclectic indie-electronic pop music, Metronomy have opened a new chapter of their long and colourful musical life. Naturally, it’s a collaborative and generous one on forthcoming ‘Posse EP Volume 2’, out 12th July on new label home Ninja Tune. Across its five tracks band founder and central figure Joe Mount shifts into the role of producer, creating musical worlds where new singers and artists can add their voice to Mount’s celebratory instrumentals.

Alongside the announcement Mount shares “With Balance (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen)” - an understated ballad spun with pastel-plucked guitars and hazy, interwoven vocal lines until the mighty Joshua Idehen lands, dispensing deep grounded power and wordplay. In Metronomy’s hands, unique voices can come together, in harmony. The single arrives shortly after the release of “Nice Town” - a collaboration with New York by way of Houston artist Pan Amsterdam - and is released alongside a striking official video directed and produced by global creative agencies Wieden+Kennedy, Immigrant Studio and Wake The Town.

“This video is the perfect visual extension of the Posse E.P ethos” Mount comments. “It’s another step in the collaborative process of making the song and I love how it highlights new artists and ideas. I also love it when I’m not in a video because I can enjoy it the same way that everyone else does.”

Elsewhere on ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ we see Mount collaborate with Miki, Faux Real, Nourished by Time, Lynks, SPIDER, Master Peace and TaliaBle. The era of the Posse EPs first reached fans in September 2021, when Mount released Volume 1, a five track collaboration with a bubbling selection of new friends including Peckham’s Pinty and Biig Piig. The following year he released the most recent Metronomy album, 'Small World', which continued the party by inviting artists from Nadeem Din-Gabisi to Katy J Pearson onto a special remix edition.

Metronomy’s Posse EPs represent a way of continuing to connect to new music whilst embracing their own long view and decades in the dance. “It’s realising you have a value within the music industry” Mount comments, “for newer artists you can do something. You have a reach they don’t and they’re excited by it. It’s a great way of feeling connected to a wave like the one I was part of”. It’s revivifying and energising, for the artist as much as for us the listeners. “The more I do stuff with other people the more excited I get about doing my own music again... For me it’s a way of separating myself from the last 20 years of what I’ve done. You want to be proud of it – and then move on.”

“With Balance (feat. Naima Bock and Joshua Idehen)” is out now, with ‘Posse EP Volume 2’ out 12th July on vinyl and digital. Pre-order here.