News |  25 Apr 2024 13:09 |  By RnMTeam

Victoria K releases enchanting cover of Madonna’s ‘Frozen’

MUMBAI: Melbourne Gothic Metal powerhouse Victoria K have recorded their own heavy rendition of Madonna’s iconic 1998 ballad, ‘Frozen.’ Victoria K brings their dark and tenebrous stylings to the classic with heavy riffs and the judicious incorporation of harsh vocals, while at the same time paying tribute to the soulful and introspective nature of the song with more dulcet moments led by frontwoman Victoria Knight’s hypnotic voice.

Reflecting on the journey of recording the song, Knight reveals, “’Frozen’ is one of my favourite Madonna tracks, I’m so excited to be breathing new life into the song.”

She continues, “We're hoping that with this cover, we can bring a new and fresh sound to Victoria K.” Fans can indeed look forward to a bigger Victoria K sound than ever, as ‘Frozen’ is mixed and mastered by the deft hand of Lance Prenc, whose work includes some of Australia’s biggest heavy acts such as Alpha Wolf, Thornhill and Void of Vision.

Victoria K exploded into the minds and ears of Australian audiences with their 2019 hometown support of Swedish Folk Metal legends, Eluveitie. The band then took the Gothic Metal world by storm with the release of their debut album, Essentia. Although the now-infamous 2020 pandemic struck on the eve of their first headline show as the world entered lockdown, Victoria K was undeterred by this setback. While touring was off the cards, the band embraced the opportunity to deliver a live-streamed show direct from the studio where Essentia was recorded, providing a beacon of Gothic celebration in the darkest of times. The show is now available as the Essentia - Live Isolation Concert DVD.

Since the world’s emergence from the pandemic, Victoria K has hit the road in earnest, touring Australia in support of Essentia and their 2022 follow-up, Kore. Kore exponentially expands the beguiling soundscape of Essentia as Knight sonically explores the mythology of her Greek heritage. In addition to Knight’s majestic lead vocals, Victoria K’s current touring line-up includes Charlie Curnow tearing up the stage on harsh vocals, Adyn Young leading the melodic charge on guitar, Ethan Colussi holding down the bottom end on bass, and the indomitable percussive machine of James Davies on drums.

