Canadian Punks THE BLOODY HELL hit the "G" spot with their latest Saxophone video

MUMBAI: Canadian punks The Bloody Hell are sharing their new music video for their instrumental saxophone track "G" off their latest album "Nobody Cares".
For the new video, the band decided to tap into the depths of internet stock footage archives and the results are tantalizing, breaking down great G words from gorgeous to gruesome with expressional faces!
The band comments:
"G is a song we had kicking around for a while but it never felt complete. We struggled to find the right vocal approach and had back burnered the song for a few years. When putting together the “Nobody Cares” album we decided to give it another go and called in our good friend Adam Nelson to lay down a saxophone melody in place of the vocal melody. The saxophone did the trick and became a total outta left field kinda track for us, and to our surprise has resonated with a lot of listeners."
